NBA world reacts to Clippers' stunning Game 6 comeback

Disappointment is something that has been sprinkled regularly throughout the 51-year history of the LA Clippers franchise.

That's what made their comeback Friday so unexpected, so stunning and, for Clippers fans, so joyous. The Clippers were down early, and they were down big against the Utah Jazz in Game 6, trailing by as many as 25 points.

But they rallied, spurred on by a rabid crowd at Staples Center and led by the scoring of Terance Mann (39 points), Paul George (28 points) and Reggie Jackson (27 points). The Clippers eliminated Utah with a 131-119 victory and earned the franchise's first trip to the Western Conference finals.

The comeback drew a wide range of reactions from NBA fans, media and players alike.

Some expressed sympathy for the Jazz and star guard Donovan Mitchell.

Others celebrated the Clippers' success.

And others charted a course all their own.

Here are some more of our favorites.

