National Basketball Association
NBA world reacts to Clippers' stunning Game 6 comeback NBA world reacts to Clippers' stunning Game 6 comeback
National Basketball Association

NBA world reacts to Clippers' stunning Game 6 comeback

1 hour ago

Disappointment is something that has been sprinkled regularly throughout the 51-year history of the LA Clippers franchise.

That's what made their comeback Friday so unexpected, so stunning and, for Clippers fans, so joyous. The Clippers were down early, and they were down big against the Utah Jazz in Game 6, trailing by as many as 25 points.

But they rallied, spurred on by a rabid crowd at Staples Center and led by the scoring of Terance Mann (39 points), Paul George (28 points) and Reggie Jackson (27 points). The Clippers eliminated Utah with a 131-119 victory and earned the franchise's first trip to the Western Conference finals.

The comeback drew a wide range of reactions from NBA fans, media and players alike.

Some expressed sympathy for the Jazz and star guard Donovan Mitchell.

Others celebrated the Clippers' success.

And others charted a course all their own.

Here are some more of our favorites.

For more up-to-date news on all things NBA, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Spirit Of The 76ers
National Basketball Association

Spirit Of The 76ers

Spirit Of The 76ers
With a boost from some unexpected sources, the 76ers stayed alive for a Game 7 with a victory over the Hawks on Friday.
2 hours ago
Top Moments: Friday's Game 6 Fest
National Basketball Association

Top Moments: Friday's Game 6 Fest

Top Moments: Friday's Game 6 Fest
The 76ers forced Game 7 vs. Atlanta. Then the Clippers rallied to oust Utah and earn their first trip to the West finals.
4 hours ago
Twitter Fingers: Anthony Reacts To Snub
Cole Anthony

Twitter Fingers: Anthony Reacts To Snub

Twitter Fingers: Anthony Reacts To Snub
The 2020-21 All-Rookie teams were announced Friday, and Cole Anthony — along with much of the NBA world — thinks he was snubbed.
6 hours ago
Colin Cowherd's Top 10 Young NBA Stars
National Basketball Association

Colin Cowherd's Top 10 Young NBA Stars

Colin Cowherd's Top 10 Young NBA Stars
Today's NBA is filled with young, superstar talent, and Colin Cowherd broke down his picks for the 10 best of the group.
8 hours ago
Running On Fumes
National Basketball Association

Running On Fumes

Running On Fumes
Are the Brooklyn Nets running out of gas as they approach Game 7 against the Milwaukee Bucks?
13 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks