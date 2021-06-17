National Basketball Association NBA Playoff Top Moments: Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game 6 4 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

What happens when an unstoppable force collides with an immovable object? The NBA could get an answer on Thursday night.

After a career-defining performance from Kevin Durant – and the return of James Harden – in a 114-108 Game 5 win, the Brooklyn Nets were on the verge of advancing to the Eastern Conference finals.

Now, the Milwaukee Bucks have to protect home court in Game 6 to avoid elimination and force a Game 7 back in Brooklyn.

And if Giannis Antetokounmpo's comments after Game 5's disappointing loss were any indication, he is willing to do whatever it takes to stay alive.

Even if it means guarding Durant.

Here are the top moments from Thursday night's Game 6:

Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks

After a 49-point outing in Game 5, Durant wasted no time getting into a rhythm in Game 6.

He launched nine shots in the first quarter on his way to scoring 10 points.

Harden also got in on the scoring in the first quarter, making one of his patented step-back 3-pointers early in the game after not making a basket until the third quarter of Game 5.

Antetokounmpo managed to outpace Durant in the first quarter, scoring 11 points and snatching seven rebounds to help pace the Bucks to a 26-19 lead at the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Khris Middleton showed up to the party to provide more of an offensive punch for the Bucks.

But Harden continued to find a rhythm and look more and more like the MVP caliber player he has proven himself to be, scoring 11 points early in the quarter.

At the half, the Bucks had built a 59-48 lead on the back of a dominant first half from Antetokounmpo, who scored 19 points to go along with 13 rebounds. Middleton also scored 19.

For the Nets, Durant scored 13 and Harden 14 to pace the Nets.

This is a developing story.

