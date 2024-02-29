National Basketball Association 76ers' Joel Embiid plans to return this season, does not have a timeline Updated Feb. 29, 2024 2:01 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid confirmed that he is aiming to return to the court this season.

"That's the plan," the reigning NBA MVP said Thursday when reporters asked it, per The Philadelphia Inquirer. "Obviously, everything has to go right, as far as getting healthy and being as close as I'm supposed to be, but yeah that's the plan."

Earlier this month, Embiid underwent surgery to repair an injury to his left meniscus that was sustained after Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga fell on his left leg.

Three days after Embiid's procedure, Sixers team president Daryl Morey expressed optimism that the All-Star center would return in time for a postseason run.

However, Embiid did not give a timeline for his return during his interview on Thursday.

"There's really no timeline," Embiid said. "You can never tell how the body reacts, especially once we start ramping up … If it feels great, then that's good. And if it doesn't feel like it's right, then you gotta keep going."

The Sixers are currently sixth in the Eastern Conference at 33-25 and are 3-7 in their last 10 games. Nonetheless, Embiid explained that Philadelphia's playoff standings will not factor into his desire to get back on the court.

"I just love playing basketball," Embiid explained to reporters. "I wanna be on the floor as much as possible. I only have about 20 years to do this, so any chance I get, I wanna be on the floor. It doesn't matter where we are [in the playoff standings], [if we're] four, five, three, seven, eight, nine, ten, eleven… I wanna play as much as [I] can, and try to help us."

Embiid also said that the injury will not influence his decision to join Team USA in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

