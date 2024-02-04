National Basketball Association 76ers star Joel Embiid to have procedure on left knee Updated Feb. 4, 2024 8:41 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid will undergo surgery to repair an injury to his left meniscus.

The 76ers did not say on Sunday night how much time Embiid was expected to miss. The 76ers have a three-game homestand this week that opens Monday against Dallas.

The 76ers are 4-10 without Embiid this season.

Embiid injured his knee Tuesday in a 119-107 loss to Golden State. He underwent an MRI that revealed the injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

Embiid already has missed 13 games this season, all but ending his chances of being eligible for a second straight MVP award. The new collective bargaining agreement requires players, in most instances, to play in 65 regular-season games to be eligible for awards such as MVP or the All-NBA teams.

When healthy, Embiid has continued to perform at an MVP level. He is the NBA’s leading scorer at 35.3 points per game and is averaging 11.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists. He scored a franchise-record 70 points to go along with 18 rebounds on Jan. 22 in a 133-124 victory over San Antonio.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .]

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Basketball Association Philadelphia 76ers Joel Embiid

share