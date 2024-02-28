National Basketball Association
Steph Curry, LeBron James among seven NBA stars expected to join Team USA at Paris Olympics
Steph Curry, LeBron James among seven NBA stars expected to join Team USA at Paris Olympics

Published Feb. 28, 2024 7:11 p.m. ET

USA Basketball's roster for the 2024 Paris Olympics is beginning to come to fruition.

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors, LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns, Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers and Jayson Tatum and Jrue Holiday of the Boston Celtics are "expected" to be on USA Basketball's roster this summer, The Athletic reported Wednesday.

The report also noted that Anthony Davis of the Lakers, Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers, Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat are also under consideration.

This would be the second time that Booker, Tatum and Holiday make the roster. Furthermore, it would be Durant's and James' fourth time on the roster. Amazingly, it would Curry's first time on the Olympic roster.

USA Basketball has been victorious in each of the past four Olympics, with the 2004 games being the last time it didn't capture the gold medal. That said, they came up short in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

The 2024 Paris Olympics are slated to take place from July 26-August 11.

