National Basketball Association 2025 NBA Mock Draft 3.0: Cooper Flagg to Mavs; what will Spurs, 76ers do? Published May. 14, 2025 1:58 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 NBA Draft has the makings of a fascinating and unpredictable night in Brooklyn. Why? Because while we know that Cooper Flagg will be heading to Dallas in one of the wildest lottery outcomes we’ve ever seen, there are a variety of outcomes for what ensues after that, starting with the San Antonio Spurs and the Philadelphia 76ers with the second and third picks in the draft.



We did not see the teams with the top odds win the lottery or hop into the top three, but rather, a San Antonio franchise with Victor Wembanyama and a rising core, along with a Philadelphia organization that has star power with Joel Embiid, Paul George and Tyrese Maxey, but carries many questions after a flop of a 2025-26 campaign.



In a class with this much value and one-and-done freshman talent, expect at least one of these teams to seriously consider a trade. And when you’re the Hornets, Jazz or Wizards, selecting fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively, doing something bold to move up could prove to be worthwhile with the talent at the top of the class.



What is really refreshing about this class is the renaissance of the college freshman. A year after we saw four of the top six picks in the draft as non-college players, this group more than makes up for it and there’s a case to be made that every player picked in the lottery, outside maybe one or two players, will be one-and-done freshmen. There’s also a legitimate case to be made that at least five-to-seven of these prospects would have been the No. 1 pick a year ago.

With that, here’s my updated 2025 NBA Mock Draft:



1. Dallas Mavericks : Cooper Flagg , Duke



First and foremost, I’ve seen the takes out there about the Mavs trying to do something to acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo. Forget about all of that and pick the best prospect at the top of the draft that we’ve seen since Zion Williamson. The thought of pairing Flagg and Dereck Lively in the frontcourt is super intriguing, but think about this combination if everyone is healthy:

I wrote about what makes Flagg such a unique prospect in this feature during March Madness.

2. San Antonio Spurs : Dylan Harper , Rutgers

I know that my friend, the great Jason McIntyre, has Ace Bailey going at No. 2 in his most recent NBA Mock Draft, and honestly, a trade back from No. 2 is what I would do if I was San Antonio. But you can never have enough backcourt weapons and Harper is the next best available talent. I don’t think it’s all that close between him and everybody else.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Philadelphia 76ers : Khaman Maluach , Duke



The Sixers have been on a long search for a backup big man to Embiid. Why not get the 7-footer out of Duke, who is 18 years of age and loaded with upside. His wingspan measured 7-foot-6, along with a 9-foot-6 standing reach, the latest testament to the explosiveness he can bring as a rim protector and mobile big man. Do I think it’s a slight reach at No. 3? Maybe. But the fit makes sense in Philadelphia and I think Maluach is a big-time riser in this class.

4. Charlotte Hornets : Tre Johnson , Texas



Charlotte has been lost offensively for several years and that lack of identity has led to the franchise not reaching the playoffs in nearly a decade. LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller need more help, and Ace Bailey isn't the answer here due to some of the hero ball he plays and lack of decision-making at times. Johnson, who willed a pedestrian Texas offense to the NCAA Tournament last season and averaged 20 points per game, is a difficult matchup on both ends.



5. Utah Jazz : VJ Edgecombe , Baylor



The Utah Jazz were 29th in defense last season and the worst team in the league in fast break points allowed. So, the franchise needs a lot of things, but among them would be a bulldog guard who sets the tone defensively and impacts winning. If Edgecombe falls into Utah GM Justin Zanik’s lap, he shouldn't think twice. Edgecombe contained high-end Big 12 scorers defensively in his lone season in Waco while averaging 15 points, six rebounds and three assists per game. His offense is a work in progress on the perimeter, but he checks a lot of boxes.



6. Washington Wizards : Ace Bailey , Rutgers



The Wizards are trying to dig out of this hole while also making a splash. Bailey would be the best available talent, and he does have a unique skillset that has proven to be successful with big guards in the NBA. One item: He did measure at 6-7½ (after Rutgers noted on their roster he was 6-foot-10). Scarlet Knights head coach Steve Pikiell told FOX Sports that Bailey is the most extraordinary prospect he’s ever coached from an athleticism standpoint. If he’s willing to have a more efficient shot diet and show more discipline, Bailey could end up being right there with Flagg in terms of success in the league.

7. New Orleans Pelicans : Jeremiah Fears , Oklahoma



New Orleans is in need of a point guard for its future and the Oklahoma one-and-done freshman makes a ton of sense. Fears does not turn the ball over, averaging 17.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game as a freshman in the SEC, willing his Sooners to the NCAA Tournament.

8. Brooklyn Nets : Kon Knueppel , Duke



This would be a slam dunk for the Nets to start a busy night as Brooklyn possesses the 19th, 26th and 27th picks in the first round of the draft as well. Knueppel is beyond his years in IQ and feel for the game, showing a great knack at getting to his spots and drilling jumpers while being like a coach on the floor defensively.

9. Toronto Raptors : Derik Queen , Maryland

They went out and traded for Brandon Ingram ahead of the trade deadline to team him up with Scottie Barnes, signaling that urgency is picking up for the Raptors to start ascending this upcoming season. Why not fill out the frontcourt with Queen? The 6-10 Big Ten Freshman of the Year is a throwback player of sorts, making defenses play at his pace and averaging 16.5 points and 9.0 rebounds per game this past season.

10. Houston Rockets : Carter Bryant , Arizona



The 19-year-old is a riser who has the makeup of a prototypical wing at the next level. At close to 6-7 with a 7-foot wingspan, Bryant can cover a lot of ground defensively and has an offensive game with a lot of untapped potential. He was not a star in his lone season in Tucson, but that doesn’t mean his upside isn't there. As Bryant fills out his body and grows his perimeter game, watch out. He could be the steal of the lottery.

11. Portland Trail Blazers : Egor Demin , BYU

12. Chicago Bulls : Collin Murray-Boyles , South Carolina

13. Atlanta Hawks : Kasparas Jakucionis , Illinois

14. San Antonio Spurs : Jase Richardson , Michigan State

John Fanta is a national college basketball broadcaster and writer for FOX Sports. He covers the sport in a variety of capacities, from calling games on FS1 to serving as lead host on the BIG EAST Digital Network to providing commentary on The Field of 68 Media Network. Follow him at @John_Fanta .

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience NBA Draft

share