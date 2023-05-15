National Basketball Association 2023 NBA Draft Order: Complete list of picks Published May. 15, 2023 4:13 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Fourteen teams anxiously await their 2023 NBA Draft fate as the NBA Draft Lottery is right around the corner. On May 16, the lottery will finally take place and we will know who is in the top spot. Stay up to date with our updated NBA Draft order detailing a full list of draft picks from pick 1 to 59.

When is the 2023 NBA Draft?

The NBA Draft will be held on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

2023 NBA Draft Order

Here's an updated look at the current NBA Lottery odds and NBA Draft Order for beyond pick 14:

2023 NBA Lottery Odds

1. Detroit Pistons (14%)

2. Houston Rockets (14%)

3. San Antonio Spurs (14%)

4. Charlotte Hornets (12.5%)

5. Portland Trail Blazers (10.5%)

6. Orlando Magic (9.0%)

7. Indiana Pacers (6.8%)

8. Washington Wizards (6.7%)

9. Utah Jazz (4.5%)

10. Dallas Mavericks (3.0% – pick could convey to New York)

11. Chicago Bulls (1.8% – pick could convey to Orlando)

12. Oklahoma City Thunder (1.7%)

13. Toronto Raptors (1.0%)

14. New Orleans Pelicans (0.5%)

First Round Order: Picks 15-30

15. Atlanta

16. Minnesota (to Utah)

17. Los Angeles Lakers

18. Miami

19. Golden State

20. LA Clippers (to Houston)

21. Phoenix (to Brooklyn)

22. Brooklyn

23. New York (to Portland)

24. Sacramento

25. Memphis

26. Cleveland (to Indiana)

27. Denver (to Charlotte via New York and Oklahoma City)

28. Philadelphia (to Utah via Brooklyn)

29. Boston (to Indiana)

30. Milwaukee (to the LA Clippers via Houston)

Second Round Order: Picks 31-58

31. Detroit

32/33. San Antonio

32/33. Houston (to (a) Boston via Memphis, or (b) Indiana)

34. Charlotte (to Charlotte via Philadelphia and Atlanta)

35. Portland (to (a) Boston via Atlanta, the LA Clippers, Detroit, and Cleveland, or (b) Oklahoma City via Boston, Atlanta, the LA Clippers, Detroit, and Cleveland)

36. Orlando

37/38. Washington (to Oklahoma City via New Orleans)

37/38. Indiana (to Sacramento)

39. Utah (to Charlotte via New York)

40. Dallas (to Denver via Oklahoma City)

41/42. Oklahoma City (to Charlotte via New York and Boston)

41/42. Chicago (to Washington via the Los Angeles Lakers and Washington)

43. Atlanta (to Portland)

44. Toronto (to San Antonio)

45. Minnesota (to Memphis)

46. New Orleans (to Atlanta)

47. Los Angeles Lakers

48. LA Clippers

49. Golden State (to Cleveland via Utah and New Orleans)

50. Miami (to (a) Indiana via Houston, Memphis, and Dallas, or (b) Oklahoma City via Boston, Memphis, and Dallas)

51. Brooklyn

52. Phoenix

53. New York (to Minnesota via Charlotte)

54. Sacramento

55. Cleveland (to Indiana via Milwaukee and Detroit)

56. Memphis

57. Boston (to Washington via Charlotte)

58. Milwaukee



Note: The 2023 NBA Draft will have 58 total selections over two rounds. Two second round picks were forfeited by the Philadelphia 76ers and Chicago Bulls due to violating rules for free agency discussions.

