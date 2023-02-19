National Basketball Association
2023 NBA All-Star Game highlights: Team Giannis vs. Team LeBron
2023 NBA All-Star Game highlights: Team Giannis vs. Team LeBron

The 2023 NBA All-Star Game will tip off at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City this evening — and if Saturday night was any indication of what Sunday might hold, basketball fans can expect thrills beyond their wildest imaginations. 

Team Jazz held things down for the home city, hoisting the trophies after winning the Skills Challenge, while Damian Lillard showed it was his time in the 3-Point Contest. But Mac McClung might have been the man of the night. The recently-signed Sixer stole the show with a slew of never-before-seen jams to make off with the Dunk Contest title.

Now, it's on to the All-Star Game. 

Here are the top moment's from All-Star Weekend's crown jewel:

The draft

Moments before the game begins, the league will hold its All-Star Draft, in which captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo will pick their respective teams. Both players will pick from the reserve pool first before moving to the starter pool. 

The reserve pool includes Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Damian Lillard, Jaren Jackson Jr., Domantas Sabonis, Paul George, Anthony EdwardsDe'Aaron Fox, Jaylen Brown, Bam Adebayo, Julius Randle, DeMar DeRozan, Jrue Holiday, Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam

The starter pool is made up of Ja Morant, Luka Dončić, Nikola Jokić, Lauri Markkanen, Joel Embiid, Kyrie Irving, Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum.

Follow along with each pick!

TEAM LeBRON

Pick 1: 
Pick 3: 
Pick 5:
Pick 7: 
Pick 10: 
Pick 12: 
Pick 14: 
Pick 16: 
Pick 18:
Pick 20:
Pick 22:

TEAM GIANNIS

Pick 2: 
Pick 4:
Pick 6:
Pick 8:
Pick 9:
Pick 11:
Pick 13:
Pick 15:
Pick 17:
Pick 19:
Pick 21:

Stay tuned for more updates!

