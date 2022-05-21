NASCAR Cup Series
NASCAR odds: How to bet All-Star race, pick NASCAR odds: How to bet All-Star race, pick
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR odds: How to bet All-Star race, pick

1 hour ago

NASCAR's best of the best will be driving at the All-Star Race on Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth (8 p.m. ET, FS1). 

The field for the exhibition race is mostly made up of race winners from the previous season and the current season, past event winners and previous Cup series champions.

RELATED: All-Star Race information

For more, from gambling-friendly schedules featuring live, updating odds to expert analysis and the day's most-bet games, check out the golf section on the FOX Sports App and FOXSports.com!

Defending champion Kyle Larson is the pre-race betting favorite at +600. Larson also won the 2019 race.

Here are the lowest odds at FOX Bet for Sunday's race:

Kyle Larson +600 (bet $10 to win $70)
Kyle Busch +700 (bet $10 to win $80)
Chase Elliott +700 (bet $10 to win $80)
William Byron +900 (bet $10 to win $100)
Ross Chastain +1000 (bet $10 to win $110)
Denny Hamlin +1200 (bet $10 to win $130)
Ryan Blaney +1200 (bet $10 to win $130)
Martin Truex Jr. +1200 (bet $10 to win $130)
Tyler Reddick +1200 (bet $10 to win $130)
Alex Bowman +1400 (bet $10 to win $150)
Christopher Bell +1600 (bet $10 to win $170)
Joey Logano +1800 (bet $10 to win $190)
Kurt Busch +2500 (bet $10 to win $260)
Kevin Harvick +2500 (bet $10 to win $260)

FOX Bet sports trader AJ Devine likes a long shot who won the 2018 race in North Carolina to take the checkered flag in Texas.

"I’m keeping an eye on Kevin Harvick for the All-Star Race," Devine said. "He hasn’t had the best season in 2022 – 11th in Cup Series standings – but he’s got a great history at Texas Motor Speedway with three wins and three other top-5’s in the last five years. 

"As long as he has a decent qualifying under this new format, I like his chances to make a run at it."

PICK: Kevin Harvick (+2500 at FOX Bet, bet $10 to win $260 total) to win All-Star Race

PICK: Kevin Harvick (+400 at FOX Bet, bet $10 to win $50) to place in top five

Larson, Logano and Bell are popular with bettors at FOX Bet.

Larson has the most tickets written (14.29%) and the highest stakes (37.1%).

Logano is second in tickets written (10.2%) and third in stakes (17.7%). Bell is second in stakes (18..48%) and tied for fourth in tickets written (6.12%).

If you are ready to throw a few bucks down on NASCAR's All-Star Race, head over to FOX Bet to place your wagers!

Get more from NASCAR Cup Series Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
NASCAR - CUP - NASCAR All-Star Race - 5/23/2022 NASCAR - CUP - NASCAR All-Star Race - 5/23/2022
share story
NASCAR All-Star Race: Track, qualifying, format, Open and more
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR All-Star Race: Track, qualifying, format, Open and more

2 days ago
Why Kurt Busch is a perfect driver for Michael Jordan’s team
NASCAR Cup Series

Why Kurt Busch is a perfect driver for Michael Jordan’s team

5 days ago
Kurt Busch wins with Jordan Brand, 23XI Racing at Kansas
NASCAR Cup Series

Kurt Busch wins with Jordan Brand, 23XI Racing at Kansas

5 days ago
NASCAR AdventHealth 400: Kurt Busch wins big at Kansas Speedway
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR AdventHealth 400: Kurt Busch wins big at Kansas Speedway

6 days ago
Joey Logano continues to push the line of what's acceptable on the track
NASCAR Cup Series

Joey Logano continues to push the line of what's acceptable on the track

May 12
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes