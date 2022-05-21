NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR odds: How to bet All-Star race, pick 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

NASCAR's best of the best will be driving at the All-Star Race on Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth (8 p.m. ET, FS1).

The field for the exhibition race is mostly made up of race winners from the previous season and the current season, past event winners and previous Cup series champions.

Defending champion Kyle Larson is the pre-race betting favorite at +600. Larson also won the 2019 race.

Here are the lowest odds at FOX Bet for Sunday's race:

Kyle Larson +600 (bet $10 to win $70)

Kyle Busch +700 (bet $10 to win $80)

Chase Elliott +700 (bet $10 to win $80)

William Byron +900 (bet $10 to win $100)

Ross Chastain +1000 (bet $10 to win $110)

Denny Hamlin +1200 (bet $10 to win $130)

Ryan Blaney +1200 (bet $10 to win $130)

Martin Truex Jr. +1200 (bet $10 to win $130)

Tyler Reddick +1200 (bet $10 to win $130)

Alex Bowman +1400 (bet $10 to win $150)

Christopher Bell +1600 (bet $10 to win $170)

Joey Logano +1800 (bet $10 to win $190)

Kurt Busch +2500 (bet $10 to win $260)

Kevin Harvick +2500 (bet $10 to win $260)

FOX Bet sports trader AJ Devine likes a long shot who won the 2018 race in North Carolina to take the checkered flag in Texas.

"I’m keeping an eye on Kevin Harvick for the All-Star Race," Devine said. "He hasn’t had the best season in 2022 – 11th in Cup Series standings – but he’s got a great history at Texas Motor Speedway with three wins and three other top-5’s in the last five years.

"As long as he has a decent qualifying under this new format, I like his chances to make a run at it."

PICK: Kevin Harvick (+2500 at FOX Bet, bet $10 to win $260 total) to win All-Star Race

PICK: Kevin Harvick (+400 at FOX Bet, bet $10 to win $50) to place in top five

Larson, Logano and Bell are popular with bettors at FOX Bet.

Larson has the most tickets written (14.29%) and the highest stakes (37.1%).

Logano is second in tickets written (10.2%) and third in stakes (17.7%). Bell is second in stakes (18..48%) and tied for fourth in tickets written (6.12%).

