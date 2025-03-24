NASCAR Cup Series 2025 NASCAR odds: Ryan Blaney favorite to win Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Updated Mar. 25, 2025 2:40 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Martinsville this weekend for the Cook Out 400, and fans can watch all the exciting action on FS1.

When it comes to the odds, bettors can also dive into that action and place wagers on which driver they think has what it takes to win outright.

Last week at Homestead-Miami, Kyle Larson got into victory lane. He was the favorite at +285, and he also won the weekend's truck series race.

For Martinsville, Ryan Blaney is currently the favorite at +400. Last weekend at Homestead, he led 124 laps and was running third before experiencing a blown engine that ended his day.

With that in mind, let's look at the odds for the Cook Out 400 at DraftKings Sportsbook as of March 25.

Cook Out 400 2025

Ryan Blaney : +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Kyle Larson : +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Denny Hamlin : +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Chase Elliott : +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

William Byron : +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Joey Logano : +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Christopher Bell : +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Chase Briscoe : +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Ross Chastain : +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Kyle Busch : +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Austin Cindric : +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Alex Bowman : +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Ryan Preece : +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Josh Berry : +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Bubba Wallace : +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Brad Keselowski : +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Tyler Reddick : +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Chris Buescher : +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Ty Gibbs : +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Noah Gragson : +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Daniel Suarez : +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Carson Hocevar : +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Austin Dillon : +11000 (bet $10 to win $1,110 total)

Cole Custer : +13000 (bet $10 to win $1,310 total)

Shane van Gisbergen : +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Todd Gilliland : +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Michael McDowell : +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Erik Jones : +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

AJ Allmendinger : +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Justin Haley : +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Zane Smith : +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Riley Herbst : +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. : +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

John Hunter Nemechek : +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Burt Myers: +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Ty Dillon : +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Cody Ware : +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010 total)



