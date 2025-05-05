NASCAR Cup Series 2025 NASCAR odds: Kyle Larson early favorite for Kansas Published May. 7, 2025 10:51 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Kansas this weekend for the AdventHealth 400 and fans can watch all the exciting action on FS1.

When it comes to the odds, bettors can also dive into that action and place wagers on which driver they think has what it takes to win outright.

Last week at a treacherous Texas, Joey Logano escaped the chaos and got into victory lane after closing at +2000.

However, just like last week, Kyle Larson is the early favorite. So who will capture the checkered flag at Kansas Speedway?

Let's dive into the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of May 7.

AdventHealth 400 2025

Kyle Larson : +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Ryan Blaney : +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

William Byron : +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Tyler Reddick : +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Denny Hamlin : +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Christopher Bell : +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Joey Logano : +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Chase Elliott : +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Ross Chastain : +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Bubba Wallace : +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Kyle Busch : +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Chris Buescher : +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Chase Briscoe : +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Alex Bowman : +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Ty Gibbs : +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Josh Berry : +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Austin Cindric : +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Carson Hocevar : +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Brad Keselowski : +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Daniel Suarez : +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Ryan Preece : +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Noah Gragson : +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

Michael McDowell : +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Corey Heim: +9000 (bet $10 to win $910 total)

Jesse Love : +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Erik Jones : +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Austin Dillon : +13000 (bet $10 to win $1,310 total)

AJ Allmendinger : +17000 (bet $10 to win $1,710 total)

Zane Smith : +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Todd Gilliland : +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Riley Herbst : +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Justin Haley : +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

John Hunter Nemechek : +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Shane van Gisbergen : +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. : +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Cole Custer : +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010 total)

Ty Dillon : +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Cody Ware : +70000 (bet $10 to win $7,010 total)



