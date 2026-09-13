2026 NASCAR Chase Odds: Blaney, Logano & Bell Tied On Board For Gateway

The next race on The Chase calendar runs on Sunday, Sept. 13 at World Wide Technology Raceway, also known as Gateway.

The field will get the green flag at 3 p.m. ET.

Will one of the drivers tied atop the oddsboard get into Victory Lane or will a long shot emerge from the field?

Here are the odds as of Sept. 13 via DraftKings Sportsbook.

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NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 2026 - Race

Ryan Blaney : +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Joey Logano : +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Christopher Bell : +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Denny Hamlin : +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Kyle Larson : +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Chase Briscoe : +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Ty Gibbs : +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Austin Cindric : +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Josh Berry : +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Chase Elliott : +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Tyler Reddick : +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Bubba Wallace : +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Carson Hocevar : +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

William Byron : +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Ryan Preece : +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Chris Buescher : +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Ross Chastain : +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Brad Keselowski : +7500 (bet $10 to win $760 total)

Alex Bowman: +9000 (bet $10 to win $910 total)

Michael McDowell : +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Erik Jones : +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Daniel Suárez : +11000 (bet $10 to win $1,110 total)

Zane Smith : +13000 (bet $10 to win $1,310 total)

Shane van Gisbergen : +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Connor Zilisch: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Austin Dillon : +18000 (bet $10 to win $1,810 total)

Todd Gilliland: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Riley Herbst : +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. : +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

John Hunter Nemechek : +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Noah Gragson : +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Austin Hill: +35000 (bet $10 to win $3,510 total)

AJ Allmendinger: +35000 (bet $10 to win $3,510 total)

Ty Dillon : +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Cole Custer : +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Cody Ware : +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Here's What To Know About The Favorites On The Oddsboard:

Ryan Blaney

Ryan Blaney had a fourth-place finish at Darlington last week.

Ryan Blaney comes into the weekend sitting third in The Chase standings. At Darlington last weekend, he just missed the podium, finishing fourth after leading only one lap. When the series raced here in September 2025, Blaney also had a fourth-place finish.

Joey Logano

Joey Logano secured the pole at Gateway.

Joey Logano finished fifth when Cup raced at Gateway in 2025, but he should feel especially optimistic about his chances this weekend after securing the pole. Over the course of the last four Cup races at this track, Logano has landed in the top, dating back to 2022.

Christopher Bell

Christopher Bell finally found himself in Victory Lane at Darlington.

Christopher Bell finally got his first win of the 2026 season after a string of second-place finishes. Can he do it again at Gateway? FOX Sports Motorsports Insider Bob Pockrass noted that Bell has been consistent but not dominant here. However, Bell's big victory at Darlington last weekend helped him tighten the gap between himself and Denny Hamlin in The Chase.