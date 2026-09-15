2026 NASCAR Chase Odds: Kyle Larson Favored To Win Bristol Night Race

The third race of The Chase gets the green flag this weekend, as the NASCAR Cup Series stops at Bristol Motor Speedway for the night race at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Now that the postseason is here, every competition comes with the ultimate stakes. Going into Bristol, Denny Hamlin sits atop The Chase leader board. However, Kyle Larson is right on his wheels.

Will Hamlin keep the distance between himself and the rest of the field by capturing the checkered flag at Bristol or will the favorite Kyle Larson get into Victory Lane in back-to-back weeks?

Here are the early odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Sept. 16.

NASCAR Cup Series — Bass Pro Shops Night Race 2026

Kyle Larson : +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Denny Hamlin : +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Ryan Blaney : +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Ty Gibbs : +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Christopher Bell : +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

William Byron : +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Chase Briscoe : +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Joey Logano : +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Tyler Reddick : +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Chase Elliott : +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Chris Buescher : +2500 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Carson Hocevar : +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Brad Keselowski : +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Ross Chastain : +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Alex Bowman: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Bubba Wallace : +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Josh Berry : +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Austin Cindric : +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Ryan Preece : +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Shane van Gisbergen : +9000 (bet $10 to win $910 total)

Noah Gragson : +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Michael McDowell : +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Erik Jones : +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Daniel Suárez : +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

AJ Allmendinger : +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Connor Zilisch: +13000 (bet $10 to win $1,310 total)

Austin Dillon: +13000 (bet $10 to win $1,310 total)

Austin Hill: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Zane Smith : +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

John Hunter Nemechek : +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. : +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Todd Gilliland: +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Riley Herbst : +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010 total)

Ty Dillon : +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Cole Custer : +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Josh Bilicki: +70000 (bet $10 to win $7,010 total)

Cody Ware : +80000 (bet $10 to win $8,010 total)

Here's What To Know About The Oddsboard:

The Favorite

Can Kyle Larson get back-to-back wins?

Kyle Larson finally got into Victory Lane last weekend at Gateway after not finding his way there all year. He got there when it mattered most because now, only nine points separate him from Hamlin for The Chase lead. When the series stopped at Bristol in the spring of this year, Larson finished third.

The Chase Leader

Denny Hamlin will try to keep his lead in The Chase at Bristol

Denny Hamlin should feel confident going into the night race at Bristol since this is a track where, traditionally, he runs well. He finished ninth there earlier this year. He also finished ninth at Gateway last weekend. Over the course of the season, Hamlin has four wins and four poles.