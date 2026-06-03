Two current Cup drivers held the keys to the NASCAR silly season, and both of them are staying put … for one more year. Or so we thought.

NASCAR silly season seemed to be without bombshells until Sept. 29 when RFK Racing announced it was parting ways with Brad Keselowski and would look to buy him out of his ownership stake.

"The impact Brad has made on our organization has been felt by everyone associated with RFK Racing; he’s undoubtedly been a terrific representative of our collective efforts both on and off the track," RFK Racing president Chip Bowers said in a statement.

"He was not simply driving the No. 6 car but investing himself in the future of the team and helping us think differently about what RFK Racing could become. … Brad has been clear about his desire to continue competing for years to come, and we respect and support him in pursuing the path that best allows him to achieve those goals."

The team did not announce who would drive the RFK No. 6 car next year and Keselowski did not announce a 2027 destination, although there doesn't appear to be a ride available.

While Keselowski was not signed for 2027, it had been expected to be a formality with him being a co-owner of the team, leaving Alex Bowman (Hendrick Motorsports) as the most high-profile driver who had not signed for next year when silly season started. HMS announced on July 23 that Bowman would return next season and that 2027 would be his final year before retiring from full-time competition.

The other driver who was key is Connor Zilisch, who is signed through next season at Trackhouse and then will head to Hendrick Motorsports to replace Bowman starting in 2028.

Obviously, there are things that can’t be predicted.

The devastating death on May 21 of Kyle Busch leaves a much bigger void beyond a seat in the Cup Series. Austin Hill, who has driven the car since Busch's death, will continue on in that ride.

Here is how things look at each organization following the Sept. 29 announcement by RFK.

Joe Gibbs Racing

(L-R) Denny Hamlin, Ty Gibbs and Christopher Bell will all be back at JGR next season (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Barring an unforeseen occurrence, JGR will not have changes for next year. Ty Gibbs (sixth in the standings) isn’t expected to be going anywhere and Denny Hamlin (second), Chase Briscoe (eighth) and Christopher Bell (third) are signed beyond this season. The one thing that JGR might need to anticipate is Hamlin retiring from full-time racing after 2027 then having to fill that ride. Brent Crews, who drives for JGR in the O’Reilly Series, is the team’s focus on the development driver side who could be Cup ready in 2028.

23XI Racing

Corey Heim — who already has won twice this year on a part-time schedule — has been announced as a full-time driver, replacing Riley Herbst (30th in the standings). Tyler Reddick (seventh) signed a contract extension earlier this year. While sources had indicated Bubba Wallace (10th) was in an option year, both the 23XI and Wallace camps have indicated he is set to race for 23XI next season. Herbst was announced on Sept. 3 as the driver of the Legacy Motor Club No. 84 car for 2027.

Team Penske

Ryan Blaney will be back at Team Penske for the 2027 season. (Photo by Krista Jasso/Getty Images)

With Ryan Blaney (fifth) having recently signed a contract extension, Team Penske has, through announcements, confirmed its former champions Blaney and Joey Logano (fourth) under contact. Austin Cindric is ninth in the points and indicated he has signed a contract extension, saying his contract details are between him and Team Penske but that he is confident fans will see him in the car next season.

Hendrick Motorsports

The Hendrick stable will return intact for 2027. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Kyle Larson (first in the standings), William Byron (12th), Chase Elliott (13th) and Alex Bowman (28th) are all now signed for next year. And Zilisch will replace Bowman in 2028. Ally will return as the sponsor for the No. 48 and Zilisch.

Spire Motorsports

Carson Hocevar is locked in at Spire. (Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Spire Motorsports has Carson Hocevar (11th) locked in long-term, while Michael McDowell and Daniel Suárez are not. Spire has shown the willingness to eat a year of a contract to get a driver it wants, but no one emerged as a good or better fit. Suárez is 16th in the standings and McDowell is 20th. Now that Bowman is set to return at Hendrick next season, it appears that the Spire lineup likely will be the same for 2027.

RFK Racing

Brad Keselowski has noted he's not yet ready for retirement but he's no longer driving for RFK. (Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The big surprise came Sept. 29 when RFK Racing announced it would part ways with Brad Keselowski (18th), who co-owns the team (at least for now).

Considering his co-ownership of the organization, it had always seemed like Keselowski's return would be a formality — until it wasn't.

The question now is whether the organization will be two or three cars. RFK likely will have just two charters for next season (it is leasing one that will go to Legacy Motor Club in 2027) but it also has strong sponsorship from Kroger and its vendors to the point where running a third car full time is viable (unless some of it was tied to Keselowski).

Chris Buescher (15th) has signed a contract extension (announced June 16) and Ryan Preece (14th) had his option picked up earlier this year. Who could fill the No. 6 car? John Hunter Nemechek is a driver who currently is available.

Trackhouse Racing

Shane Van Gisbergen will have a home again at Trackhouse next year. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

All three Trackhouse drivers — Ross Chastain, Shane van Gisbergen and Zilisch — are signed through 2027, and the onus is on the organization to try to keep either Chastain or van Gisbergen or both beyond next year. None of the drivers made the Chase with van Gisbergen 17th in the standings, while Chastain is 19th and Zilisch is 34th.

Legacy Motor Club

Erik Jones (21st in the standings) and John Hunter Nemechek (26th) were both expected to return before Legacy executives opted to release Nemechek at the end of the year and team co-owner Jimmie Johnson announced Sept. 8 it has signed Josh Berry for the 2027 season. Nemechek said he was "disappointed" in the decision but that "I know my best days are ahead." The team statement said: "We are grateful for John Hunter’s contributions … and appreciate his professionalism and commitment to the organization throughout his time with the team." Legacy will add a third full-time car next season and the team announced Sept. 3 that Riley Herbst would be the driver. Former Brad Keselowski crew chief Jeremy Bullins has been named crew chief for Herbst, while Chais Eliason took over as crew chief of the Nemechek car in September and will continue next year with Berry.

Kaulig Racing

Ty Dillon (L) and AJ Allmendinger are not locked in at Kaulig next year. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

The team hasn't made any official announcements but it appears both AJ Allmendinger (23rd) and Ty Dillon (33rd) will be back at Kaulig next year. Allmendinger pretty much has the option to race as long as he wants and it appears that Dillon is safe – unless the Keselowski news is enough to entice some conversations. The organization is in a tough spot without manufacturer support. It would be a huge scramble for Dodge to enter Cup in 2027 but it continues to work toward that goal.

Front Row Motorsports

Noah Gragson and his big personality got an extension. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

This team will have the same lineup in 2027 as Todd Gilliland (22ndd in the standings) signed a contract extension earlier this month, Zane Smith (27th) signed a contract extension last year that has him solid at FRM and Noah Gragson (31st) announced a contract extension on Aug. 14. Gragson's extension runs through 2027 with options to keep him there longer.

Hyak Motorsports

Ricky Stenhouse Jr is set for next season. (Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (29th in the standings) signed a contract extension in May and is set to remain with the organization.

Richard Childress Racing

Austin Dillon should be back at RCR for the 2027 season. (Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Austin Dillon is expected to return in 2027 as he sits 24th in the standings and RCR announced Austin Hill will continue in the No. 33 car in 2027. Team owner Richard Childress: "Austin Hill is a talented race car driver and his continued growth, work ethic and success across multiple levels of NASCAR competition have positioned him for his next step with RCR." Dillon will have a new crew chief as Richard Boswell will move to a competition leadership role in 2027.

Haas Factory Team

It has not been the best year for Cole Custer. (Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Cole Custer hasn’t had a good year (he’s 32nd in the standings) but whether a change is made is unlikely as the team appears to be still trying to find its footing. Joe Custer, who operates the team, reiterated in early August that the organization is not looking to sell its charter. The team possibly will have a stronger alliance with Hendrick Motorsports next season.

Wood Brothers

Jesse Love will replace Josh Berry in the Woods Brothers ride. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Josh Berry (25th) will be replaced next season by defending O'Reilly Series champion Jesse Love, who turns 22 next January. Wood Brothers Racing President Jon Wood, in a news release, said: "Jesse has accomplished a lot at a young age. He’s demonstrated the ability to win races, compete for championships and handle the expectations that come with racing at a high level." Berry landed a ride at Legacy Motor Club for 2027.

Rick Ware Racing

Cody Ware should be set for next season. (Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

As long as RWR doesn’t sell, this should remain Cody Ware’s ride. Ware is 35th in the standings.