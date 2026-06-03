Two current Cup drivers hold the keys to the NASCAR silly season. And one isn’t even in a contract year.

Alex Bowman (Hendrick Motorsports) is the most high-profile driver who is not signed for next year. Whether he continues at Hendrick Motorsports could determine how silly season evolves.

The other driver who is key is Connor Zilisch, who is signed through next season. He's one of the most heralded prospects and Trackhouse is struggling. Could he sign early with another team — much like Tyler Reddick did a few years ago, a move that eventually led to him leaving a year early at season’s end? It’s possible.

Obviously, there are things that can’t be predicted. The devastating death on May 21 of Kyle Busch leaves a much bigger void beyond a seat in the Cup Series. It will likely take some time for Richard Childress Racing to determine how it will move forward for 2027.

The most recent silly season development came on May 30 when 23XI Racing officially announced that Corey Heim would replace Riley Herbst in the No. 35 car next year.

Here is how things look at each organization, in order of owner points following the May 31 race at Nashville.

23XI Racing

Corey Heim will replace Riley Herbst at 23X1 (Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

On May 30, Corey Heim was announced as a full-time driver, replacing Riley Herbst. Tyler Reddick just signed a contract extension. Bubba Wallace is in an option year and would expect him back.

Joe Gibbs Racing

(L-R) Denny Hamlin, Ty Gibbs and Christopher Bell will all be back at JGR next season (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

It would be a surprise if JGR has any changes for next year. Ty Gibbs isn’t expected to be going anywhere and Denny Hamlin, Chase Briscoe and Christopher Bell are signed beyond this season. The one thing that JGR might need to anticipate is Hamlin retiring from full-time racing after 2027 then having to fill that ride. Brent Crews, who drives for JGR in the O’Reilly Series, is the team’s focus on the development driver side who could be Cup ready.

Hendrick Motorsports

Will the Hendrick stable look different next season? (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott and William Byron are signed through next year. Bowman is the question and not just because it could be time for a change. He's also in limbo because of injuries that have sidelined him three times over the last five years. The team does have Corey Day competing in the O’Reilly Series but he’s likely a year away. Although his recent performances — including victories at Talladega and Dover — have some thinking he could move up for 2027. Zilisch is also a possibility. It wouldn’t be out of the question to extend Bowman for another year until HMS can lock down one of those drivers. It also wouldn’t be out of the question if Bowman decides he is too beat up to continue racing.

Team Penske

Ryan Blaney will be back at Team Penske for the 2027 season. (Photo by Krista Jasso/Getty Images)

With Ryan Blaney having recently signed a contract extension, Team Penske has its former champions Blaney and Joey Logano under contact. Austin Cindric doesn’t have a deal yet for next year. He’s 16th in the points, and it appears all those ahead of them could very well return to their same rides next year.

RFK Racing

Brad Keselowski has noted he's not yet ready for retirement. (Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Ryan Preece, at 17th in the standings, is a driver whose future appears mildly unclear. RFK likely will have just two charters for next season (it is leasing one that will go to Legacy Motor Club next year) but it also has strong sponsorship from Kroger and its vendors to the point where running Preece as an open car next year is definitely a possibility. But he still needs to sign a deal. Chris Buescher (eighth in the standings) and Brad Keselowski (13th) will most likely return to their seats, although Buescher certainly has talent to continue to get some interest from other organizations. Keselowski will race at RFK until he is ready to retire, which he says won’t be for several more years.

Spire Motorsports

Carson Hocevar is locked in at Spire. (Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Spire Motorsports has Carson Hocevar locked in long-term, while Michael McDowell and Daniel Suárez are not. Spire has shown the willingness to eat a year of a contract to get a driver it wants. But who would that be at this point? Suárez is 10th in the standings and McDowell is 19th. Spire, which has an alliance at Hendrick, also could be a spot for Day or Zilisch or Bowman, if Hendrick needs to find a Cup spot for any of them.

Trackhouse Racing

Shane Van Gisbergen will have a home again at Trackhouse next year. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

All three Trackhouse drivers — Ross Chastain, Shane van Gisbergen and Zilisch — are signed at least through next season. Zilisch is the one who could be on the move if there is enough money that money talks. Only van Gisbergen (12th in the standings) is having a season to be happy about as Chastain is 26th and Zilisch is 34th.

Front Row Motorsports

Noah Gragson's big personality might not save his ride at FRM. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Zane Smith signed a contract extension last year that has him solid at FRM (which is good for FRM as Smith has surged to 20th in the standings) and team owner Bob Jenkins and sponsor Love’s like Todd Gilliland (25th), who should get renewed. Noah Gragson? He’s a strong personality but hasn’t had the results that would wow many, as he sits 29th in the standings. Would FRM move Layne Riggs or Chandler Smith to Cup? That depends on sponsorship most likely.

Legacy Motor Club

Jesse Love could land at Legacy in 2027. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Erik Jones and John Hunter Nemechek could very well return next year, although some improved performance in May (Jones is now 21st in the standings) is an indication of progress at the organization. Legacy will add a third chartered car next year as well and that is the expected landing spot for Riley Herbst. Jesse Love also appears to be a candidate for a ride at Legacy if it does opt to make a change.

Kaulig Racing

Ty Dillon (L) and AJ Allmendinger are not locked in at Kaulig next year. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Neither AJ Allmendinger nor Ty Dillon are locked in at Kaulig next year. The organization is in a tough spot without manufacturer support, and it would be a mild surprise and a huge scramble for Dodge to enter Cup in 2027. Any changes to this lineup are still TBD. Allmendinger is 22nd in the standings; Dillon is 30th.

Hyak Motorsports

Ricky Stenhouse Jr is set for next season. (Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (23rd in the standings) signed a contract extension in May and is set to remain with the organization.

Richard Childress Racing

Austin Dillon should be back at RCR for the 2027 season. (Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Austin Dillon is expected to return in 2027 as he sits 24th in the standings. Who will fill the open seat is still to be determined. Austin Hill has been the driver of the renumbered No. 33 car for a few weeks, and he could be a candidate for that car long term. If the car continues to have sponsorship from alcohol, THC and nicotine pouches, that could require a driver who is 25 or older, as those companies typically want someone who doesn’t look close to being underage. If Noah Gragson gets pushed out of Front Row, there might be potential here with his past Bass Pro Shops relationship.

Wood Brothers

Josh Berry sits 31st in the NASCAR Cup standings. (Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Josh Berry is up after this season and sits 31st in the standings. He’s well-liked and Team Penske (of which Wood Brothers is an affiliate) isn’t the strongest this year. So it wouldn’t be a surprise if he remains.

Haas Factory Team

It has not been the best year for Cole Custer. (Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Cole Custer hasn’t had a good year (he’s 33rd in the standings) but whether a change is made is debatable as the team appears to be still trying to find its footing. He did have a respectable month of May.

Rick Ware Racing

Cody Ware should be set for next season. (Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

As long as RWR doesn’t sell, this should remain Cody Ware’s ride.