Alex Bowman To Race For Hendrick In 2027 And Then Retire

INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY (Indianapolis) — Alex Bowman will drive the No. 48 car for Hendrick Motorsports in 2027 and then retire from full-time racing competition.

Bowman and HMS announced his one-year contract extension Thursday night as well as the plan for him to conclude his full-time career after the season.

The 33-year-old Bowman, who has eight Cup wins in 378 starts, has battled injuries in recent seasons. He missed five races in 2022 because of a concussion and three races in 2023 because of a broken back suffered in a sprint-car accident. He missed four races this year because of vertigo.

"I’ve spent a lot of time thinking about what’s next, and this feels like the right decision at the right time," Bowman said in a news release. "The sport asks a lot of you, and I’ve learned it’s important to listen to your body and make the right choices for yourself.

"To say I’m incredibly grateful to Mr. Hendrick, our partners at Ally and Chevrolet, and everyone at Hendrick Motorsports would be an understatement. They believed in me and gave me the biggest opportunity of my life."

Multiple injuries in recent years have upended Alex Bowman's racing career.

Bowman made his Cup debut in the 2014 Daytona 500 and has worked at Hendrick since 2016, where he started as a simulator driver and then served as a substitute driver for Dale Earnhardt Jr. in 10 races later that season. He replaced Earnhardt Jr. after his retirement following the 2017 season.

"Alex has meant so much to our organization for a long time," team owner Rick Hendrick said. "He’s overcome adversity, won big races and represented our team and partners with professionalism, personality and class.

"Alex is a tremendous talent in the race car and an even better person outside of it. We’re proud he’ll have the opportunity to finish his full-time career with us on his terms. He’s family."

Missing four races this year, Bowman is 29th in the series standings and is not in Chase contention. He has made the postseason seven times in his career with a best overall finish of sixth in 2020.

"My focus now is on making the most of my time on the racetrack and competing for wins," Bowman said. "We still have a lot to accomplish, and I want to close my career on a high note for our team and our fans.

"To have the chance to do that with this organization and these people is really special."

WHAT YOU SHOULD READ NEXT NASCAR Chase Tracker: Ryan Blaney Clinches; 13 Spots Remain NASCAR is returning to The Chase postseason format. So which drivers are in, out or on the bubble?



