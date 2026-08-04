NASCAR Cup Series
2027 NASCAR Cup Series Schedule Tracker: Where & When Will NASCAR Race?
NASCAR Cup Series

2027 NASCAR Cup Series Schedule Tracker: Where & When Will NASCAR Race?

Updated Aug. 4, 2026 5:39 p.m. ET
Bob Pockrass
Bob Pockrass
FOX Motorsports Insider

The NASCAR 2027 Cup Series schedule is still a bit in flux as the fate of a return to Naval Base Coronado and a return after a one-year hiatus to the Chicago street course are still to be determined.

But considering tracks want to start selling tickets for 2027 and it's important for fans to know the dates, tracks have started announcing their 2027 Cup events.

Here’s a list of Cup race dates that have been announced. 

Those with an asterisk (*) show tracks not announced but are traditional dates (Memorial Day, Labor Day) on the calendar.

2027 NASCAR Cup Series

Feb. 13: Clash at Daytona
Feb. 21: Daytona 500
Feb. 28: Atlanta
May 30: Charlotte*
July 18: Atlanta
Aug. 28: Daytona
Sept. 5: Darlington*

The Cup schedule will remain at 38 events. 

FOX Sports (FOX, FS1) will have the first 14 Cup events again, Prime will have the next five, followed by five on TNT and the final 14 on USA Sports (USA, NBC). 

This post will be updated as more tracks announce their 2027 dates.

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