NASCAR Cup Series
NASCAR Cup Series

Josh Williams suspended one race for viral on-track moment in Atlanta

Updated Mar. 21, 2023 5:31 p.m. EDT
Bob Pockrass
Bob Pockrass
FOX NASCAR Insider

Josh Williams became a viral star after his actions Saturday, but he won’t get to show any of his talents on the racetrack this weekend.

NASCAR suspended the Xfinity Series driver for one race for parking his car at the start-finish line during the race Saturday at Atlanta Motor Speedway. He will miss the race Saturday at Circuit of the Americas and return for the April 1 race at Richmond Raceway. Alex Labbe will replace Williams in the DGM Racing No. 92 car at COTA.

He parked his car where?!

He parked his car where?!
Josh Williams says he didn’t think NASCAR’s call to park him was correct following his viral moment Saturday in Atlanta.

Williams was frustrated Saturday by a NASCAR decision to park him for having debris come off his damaged car, causing a caution in an already caution-filled race. He got out of his car and flashed the peace sign to the NASCAR officials.

"I didn’t do it to be spiteful and create a huge scene," Williams said Saturday night. "I just wanted to voice my opinion that it wasn’t right. But it’s in the rulebook."

ADVERTISEMENT

[Drivers, teams react to recent penalties handed down by NASCAR]

Under NASCAR’s damaged vehicle policy, NASCAR has the option to park a driver — meaning the car will no longer be scored and requiring the driver to take the car to the garage — in such a situation.

The rule reads: "If a damaged vehicle exits pit road before sufficient repairs had been made and thereafter causes or extends a caution (e.g. leaking fluid, debris, etc.), then said vehicle may incur a lap(s) or time penalty or may not be permitted to return to the race."

The rule has been in place since the damaged vehicle policy started in 2017. But in the rare instances when a car under the policy (once a car reaches minimum speed under green, it is no longer under the policy) causes a caution, typically NASCAR hasn’t taken such drastic action as parking.

The cold temperatures likely prevented the bear bond — heavy tape used to repair cars as teams are not allowed to replace body panels — from sticking to the car. Pieces of bear bond flew off Williams’ car to cause the caution.

"It’s up to them, right?" Williams said after departing the NASCAR hauler following a 20-minute meeting with officials Saturday night. "It’s their sandbox and we play in it. I enjoy the Xfinity Series and I have respect for [the officials].

"I was shocked about how quick it was — we did lose a piece of bear bond. It’s cold. The stuff is hard to stick. But what do you do?"

Williams stressed that he felt the car could have continued to race and have a better finish than 32nd.

"Things happen," Williams said. "It is what it is."

Bob Pockrass covers NASCAR for FOX Sports. He has spent decades covering motorsports, including the past 30 Daytona 500s, with stints at ESPN, Sporting News, NASCAR Scene magazine and The (Daytona Beach) News-Journal. Follow him on Twitter @bobpockrass, and sign up for the FOX Sports NASCAR Newsletter with Bob Pockrass.

Top NASCAR stories from FOX Sports:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
NASCAR Cup Series
NASCAR Xfinity Series
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
share
Get more from NASCAR Cup Series Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: USMNT is ready to leave Gio Reyna drama behind
USMNT is ready to leave Gio Reyna drama behind
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleMarch Madness Schedule 2023 Image March Madness ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Bracket Image NCAA Tournament Bracket2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP RaceNBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes