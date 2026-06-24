NASCAR Chase Tracker: Who's In, Who's Out, Who's On The Bubble?

NASCAR has a new playoff system in 2026. It’s back to the Chase.

Instead of win-and-in, it’s the top-16 drivers in the regular-season standings that will make the 10-race Chase, which will be a mini-season of its own with no eliminations.

The 16 drivers will have their points reset for the start of the final 10-race stretch with the regular-season champion at 2,100 points, second place at 2,075, third place at 2,065, fourth place at 2,060 and so on by five-point increments with 16th reset to 2,000.

Nine races remain in the regular season: Sonoma, Chicagoland, Atlanta, North Wilkesboro, Indianapolis, Iowa, Richmond, New Hampshire and Daytona.

So who is in and who is out?

Here’s a look:

While Denny Hamlin has four wins on the season, he hasn't yet clinched a spot in The Chase.

Clinched

No driver has clinched a spot.

In Good Shape

There are nine drivers who are 114 points or more above the cutline, and they would have to lose an average of 12.7 points a race to fall out. There appears to be enough of a buffer that they should feel good even with a DNF or two.

— Tyler Reddick (+354 on the cutoff): The 23XI driver should clinch in the next few weeks with no problem.

— Denny Hamlin (+346): The Joe Gibbs Racing driver should also clinch in the next few weeks.

— Ryan Blaney (+221): The Team Penske driver has just one win but his 12 top 10s are tied with Reddick for most in the series.

— Kyle Larson (+174): The Hendrick Motorsports driver and defending series champion leads all drivers with 150 stage points this year.

Kyle Larson doesn't have a win on the season but does lead in stage points.

— Ty Gibbs (+173): The JGR driver earned his first career Cup victory this year and has six top fives. Four DNFs are the only thing holding him back in the standings.

— Chase Elliott (+172): The Hendrick driver has enjoyed his best start to a season with two victories already.

— Chris Buescher (+138): The RFK Racing driver doesn’t have a race win or a stage win all year but he has consistent finishes.

— Daniel Suárez (+116): The Spire Motorsports driver might be the biggest surprise of this group.

— Carson Hocevar (+114): The Spire driver has a win this year with four top fives, seven top 10s and no DNFs.

On The Bubble

One or two good or bad races could change who is in and who is out, especially if any drivers below the bubble win a race or two. With 76 points being the most available in a race, I'd say right now any driver 100 points above or below is on the bubble.

— Chase Briscoe (+69): The JGR driver had a rough start to the year and has yet to win a race or a stage. He is good under pressure, but this is harder than it should be for him.

— Bubba Wallace (+67): The 23XI driver had a couple of bad races before posting a pair of runner-up finishes in the last three events. A couple more of those and he should be good.

Bubba Wallace's chances to make The Chase currently look solid.

— Christopher Bell (+60): The JGR driver is feeling the pain of a broken left wrist and whether he will need a driver to get in the car after he starts the race at Sonoma this weekend is still to be determined.

— William Byron (+59): The Hendrick driver has had an uncharacteristically inconsistent season and still seeks his first win.

— Erik Jones (+10): The Legacy Motor Club driver has surged as of late and the big question is whether the team can find the speed to keep him above the cutline.

— Austin Cindric (+8): The Team Penske driver likely expected not to be on the bubble, but seeing teammate Joey Logano below the cutline is a sign that the organization has work to do.

— Ryan Preece (+5): The RFK driver is a fighter and likely has a chip on his shoulder after a 25-point penalty earlier this year for intentionally wrecking Gibbs.

— Shane van Gisbergen (-5): The Trackhouse Racing driver has a good chance to win this weekend at Sonoma, but the crash last weekend at Naval Base Coronado likely hurt him big.

Can SVG bounce back after a disappointing run at Naval Base Coronado?

— Joey Logano (-10): The Team Penske driver, a three-time Cup champion, should never be counted out.

— Brad Keselowski (-13): The RFK driver, the 2012 Cup champion, was up 55 points on the cutline four races ago. The fact he is only 13 points back after four awful finishes is a sign that he can rally quickly.

— AJ Allmendinger (-21): The Kaulig Racing driver has just 48 stage points this year. That’s more than any driver below him on this list so the same could be said for all of them; they need stage points to rally.

— Michael McDowell (-34): The Spire Motorsports driver needs to take advantage of the last road-course race (Sonoma) and can’t have a bad finish the rest of the way.

— Ross Chastain (-40): The Trackhouse driver has back-to-back top 10s and of the drivers within striking distance, he has shown improved speed in recent weeks.

Ross Chastain has been improving lately.

— Zane Smith (-51): The Front Row driver gained 21 spots on the cutline last week with a fourth-place finish at Naval Base Coronado.

— Riley Herbst (-58): The 23XI driver, thanks to nine stage points and an eighth-place finish at Coronado, gained 26 points on the cutline last week.

— Todd Gilliland (-61): The FRM driver has been just a little too inconsistent this year.

— Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (-64): The Hyak Motorsports driver’s best hope might be to move up enough that, if he can win at Daytona, it could vault him into the Chase.

— John Hunter Nemechek (-69): The Legacy driver could ride the wave of improvement in the Legacy cars, but it will be a tall task.

— Austin Dillon (-97): The Richard Childress Racing driver will be a favorite at Richmond and could win one of the drafting-style races at Atlanta or Daytona. But even a win or two might not be enough.

Little Or No Chance

No one has been eliminated from contention yet, but these seven drivers appear too far back to have even a remote chance to rally.

— Noah Gragson (-151): The FRM driver has shown speed at times but the finishes aren’t there.

— Josh Berry (-159): The Wood Brothers driver already knows he won’t be back next season, and it could be a tough final half of 2026.

Josh Berry won't return to his Wood Brothers car next season.

— Ty Dillon (-165): The Kaulig driver still seeks his first top 10 of the season.

— Alex Bowman (-168): The Hendrick driver missed four races because of vertigo earlier this year. He has two top-five finishes but the rest have been outside the top 10.

— Cole Custer (-173): The Haas Factory Team driver, like Dillon, still seeks his first top 10.

— Connor Zilisch (-202): The Trackhouse rookie has had a miserable season, having failed to finish six of the 17 races.

— Cody Ware (-215): The Rick Ware Racing driver also seeks his first top 10 of the year.

O’Reilly Series:

Six races remain in the regular season and 12 will advance. Clinched: Justin Allgaier.

Truck Series:

Five races remain in the regular season and 10 advance. Clinched: None.