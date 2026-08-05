2026 NASCAR Odds: Denny Hamlin Opens As Favorite For Iowa

NASCAR is entering its final stretch before the postseason Chase begins.

This weekend, Cup heads to Iowa for the Corn 350 on Sunday, Aug. 9 as the series gets back on track after having one week off.

Which driver will capture the checkered flag at Iowa Speedway?

Here are the odds at Draftkings Sportsbook as of Aug. 5.

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NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350 2026

Denny Hamlin : +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Christopher Bell : +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Ryan Blaney : +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Kyle Larson : +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

William Byron : +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Joey Logano : +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Chase Briscoe : +950 (bet $10 to win $105 total)

Chase Elliott : +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Ty Gibbs : +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Tyler Reddick : +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Bubba Wallace : +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Brad Keselowski : +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Carson Hocevar : +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Chris Buescher : +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Alex Bowman: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Ross Chastain : +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Austin Dillon : +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Austin Cindric : +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Ryan Preece : +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

Josh Berry : +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Daniel Suárez : +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Shane van Gisbergen : +13000 (bet $10 to win $1,310 total)

Michael McDowell : +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Erik Jones : +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Zane Smith : +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

John Hunter Nemechek : +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

AJ Allmendinger : +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Ty Dillon : +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Todd Gilliland: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Riley Herbst : +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. : +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Connor Zilisch: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Austin Hill: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Noah Gragson : +90000 (bet $10 to win $9,010 total)

Cole Custer : +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010 total)

Cody Ware : +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010 total)

Here's What To Know About The Oddsboard:

The Favorite

We've heard this story before; Denny Hamlin has opened as the favorite for the weekend. And rightfully so. He sits first in the standings with an 84-point lead over the next driver (Tyler Reddick). After falling short of capturing last season's championship, Hamlin has positioned himself nicely for this season's Chase with four wins and 12 top fives. In fact, he's one of four drivers already locked into the postseason. However, in this race last year, he had a forgettable 24th-place finish.

One To Watch

Denny Hamlin being the favorite has been his storyline; Christopher Bell being the bridesmaid has been his. Bell has finished second six times this season, including three times over the last four races. Heading into Iowa, he's 10th in the standings and has not yet clinched his spot in The Chase. At this race in 2025, he started 17th and finished 17th. Could this be the weekend that Bell finally gets into Victory Lane in 2026?