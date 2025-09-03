NASCAR Cup Series
2025 NASCAR Playoffs Standings and Picture After Darlington
Updated Sep. 3, 2025 10:00 a.m. ET
The opening round of the 2025 NASCAR Playoffs has concluded, and Chase Briscoe came out on top. Check out the full NASCAR Cup Playoff Standings after this weekend's Cook Out Southern 500.
NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Standings
Below are the NASCAR Playoff Standings and how many points away from the cutoff line for each driver.
- Chase Briscoe
- Denny Hamlin (+43)
- Kyle Larson (+38)
- Tyler Reddick (+35)
- Bubba Wallace (+25)
- William Byron (+25)
- Ryan Blaney (+22)
- Ross Chastain (+21)
- Austin Cindric (+12)
- Christopher Bell (+11)
- Chase Elliott (+9)
- Shane van Gisbergen (+3)
Cutoff Line (four drivers will be eliminated after Bristol Motor Speedway on Sept. 13)
- Joey Logano (-3)
- Austin Dillon (–8)
- Alex Bowman (-19)
- Josh Berry (-19)
