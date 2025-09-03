NASCAR Cup Series 2025 NASCAR Playoffs Standings and Picture After Darlington Updated Sep. 3, 2025 10:00 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The opening round of the 2025 NASCAR Playoffs has concluded, and Chase Briscoe came out on top. Check out the full NASCAR Cup Playoff Standings after this weekend's Cook Out Southern 500.

NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Standings

Below are the NASCAR Playoff Standings and how many points away from the cutoff line for each driver.

Cutoff Line (four drivers will be eliminated after Bristol Motor Speedway on Sept. 13)

ADVERTISEMENT

NASCAR Cup Series: Cook Out Southern 500 Highlights | NASCAR on FOX Check out the best moments from the NASCAR Cup Series: Cook Out Southern 500!

What did you think of this story?

share