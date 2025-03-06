NASCAR Cup Series 2025 NASCAR Phoenix qualifying: Order for Shriners Children’s 500 Updated Mar. 6, 2025 11:34 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NASCAR Cup Series is set to take on the Phoenix Raceway for the third race of the 2025 season. Catch the race on Sunday on FS1 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Qualifying starts Saturday afternoon on Prime and will be split into two sessions. Check out the 2025 NASCAR Phoenix qualifying order below.

2025 NASCAR Phoenix Qualifying Order

ADVERTISEMENT

Group 1

NASCAR Cup Series: EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix Highlights | NASCAR on FOX

Group 2

share