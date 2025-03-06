NASCAR Cup Series
2025 NASCAR Phoenix qualifying: Order for Shriners Children’s 500
2025 NASCAR Phoenix qualifying: Order for Shriners Children’s 500

Updated Mar. 6, 2025 11:34 a.m. ET

The NASCAR Cup Series is set to take on the Phoenix Raceway for the third race of the 2025 season. Catch the race on Sunday on FS1 at 3:30 p.m. ET. 

Qualifying starts Saturday afternoon on Prime and will be split into two sessions. Check out the 2025 NASCAR Phoenix qualifying order below.

2025 NASCAR Phoenix Qualifying Order

Group 1

  1. Katherine Legge (#78)
  2. Ty Gibbs (#54)
  3. Daniel Suárez (#99)
  4. Cody Ware (#51)
  5. Austin Dillon (#3)
  6. Ryan Preece (#60)
  7. Zane Smith (#38)
  8. AJ Allmendinger (#16)
  9. Josh Berry (#21)
  10. Kyle Larson (#5)
  11. Ty Dillon (#10)
  12. Cole Custer (#41)
  13. Erik Jones (#43)
  14. Chase Briscoe (#19)
  15. Austin Cindric (#2)
  16. Joey Logano (#22)
  17. Denny Hamlin (#11)
  18. John Hunter Nemechek (#42)
  19. Brad Keselowski (#6)

Group 2

  1. Riley Herbst (#35)
  2. Justin Haley (#7)
  3. Bubba Wallace (#23)
  4. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (#47)
  5. Ross Chastain (#1)
  6. Ryan Blaney (#12)
  7. Noah Gragson (#4)
  8. Carson Hocevar (#77)
  9. Todd Gilliland (#34)
  10. Michael McDowell (#71)
  11. Shane van Gisbergen (#88)
  12. Chris Buescher (#17)
  13. Alex Bowman (#48)
  14. Kyle Busch (#8)
  15. Chase Elliott (#9)
  16. Tyler Reddick (#45)
  17. Christopher Bell (#20)
  18. William Byron (#24)
