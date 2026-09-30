2026 NASCAR Chase Odds: Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin Atop Board For Vegas

The Chase drives on as the NASCAR Cup Series heads to Sin City for the South Point 400. The race gets the green flag on Sunday, Oct. 4 at 5:30 p.m. ET.

The favorite, Kyle Larson, has found a new gear recently and it has earned him two wins this postseason.

Will the dice roll in Larson's favor in Las Vegas this weekend or will Denny Hamlin, who's right behind him on the oddsboard, take the checkered flag?

Here are the latest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Oct. 1.

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NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 2026

Kyle Larson : +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Denny Hamlin : +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Christopher Bell : +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Chase Briscoe : +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Tyler Reddick : +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

William Byron : +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Ryan Blaney : +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Ty Gibbs : +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Joey Logano : +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Carson Hocevar : +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Chase Elliott : +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Bubba Wallace : +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Austin Cindric : +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Ross Chastain : +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Chris Buescher : +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Brad Keselowski : +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Josh Berry : +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Daniel Suárez : +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Alex Bowman: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Ryan Preece : +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Shane van Gisbergen : +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Zane Smith : +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Erik Jones : +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Riley Herbst : +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Michael McDowell : +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Connor Zilisch: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Austin Dillon : +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Austin Hill: +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

AJ Allmendinger : +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Noah Gragson : +35000 (bet $10 to win $3,510 total)

John Hunter Nemechek : +35000 (bet $10 to win $3,510 total)

Todd Gilliland: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. : +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Cole Custer : +70000 (bet $10 to win $7,010 total)

Ty Dillon : +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010 total)

Cody Ware : +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010 total)

Here's What To Know About The Oddsboard:

The Favorite

Kyle Larson drives into Vegas as the favorite.

Not only is Kyle Larson the favorite to win at Vegas, he's the new favorite to win The Chase. And lucky for him, Kyle Larson got the hot hand at the right time with his two postseason wins. In fact, his win last weekend at Kansas helped widen the gap between him and Denny Hamlin for the title. Now, the series is heading to Vegas, a track where he's had some success recently. Last year, after leading 192 laps, he finished second. When the series stopped in Vegas in the spring, Larson got a seventh-place finish.

Denny's Day?

Can Denny Hamlin close the gap with Larson?

Other than Larson, Denny Hamlin is a driver every fan and bettor will be watching at Vegas. Going into last week's Kansas race, Denny was only one point behind the lead for The Chase. After his third-place finish, Hamlin's now 26 points behind Larson. Can he make up some ground with a good day in Sin City? The last two times Cup raced at Vegas, Denny Hamlin got into Victory Lane.