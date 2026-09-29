NASCAR Cup Series
Brad Keselowski Out As Driver & Possibly As An Owner At RFK
NASCAR Cup Series

Brad Keselowski Out As Driver & Possibly As An Owner At RFK

Published Sep. 29, 2026 10:37 a.m. ET
Bob Pockrass
Bob Pockrass
Motorsports Insider

Brad Keselowski won’t return as a driver at the team he currently co-owns — a team that he potentially won't co-own in the future.

Keselowski’s contract negotiations with the RFK Racing board — a somewhat expected formality considering his ownership stake — broke down and RFK Racing announced that it would part ways with Keselowski after this season. 

The 2012 Cup champion joined the team in 2022 when he became a co-owner of Roush Fenway Racing.

"I'm nowhere near ready to be done as a driver," Keselowski said in a statement. "I still have a lot I want to accomplish in the sport, and I'm looking forward to what comes next."

Brad Keselowski not ready to call it quits but he's out at RFK in 2027.

Keselowski does not have a controlling interest in the team, and a statement from RFK indicated it would try to buy him out with the team being operated by Roush Industries and the Fenway Sports Group (the R and the F in RFK).

"RFK Racing and Keselowski intend to collaboratively and mutually work through the appropriate next steps regarding his existing ownership interest in the organization, and the team supports his desire to explore his career opportunities elsewhere," the team said in its statement.

Whether the organization cuts to two cars (it currently has only two charters for next season) or replaces Keselowski in the No. 6 car is still to be determined. 

It is also possible the team runs a third car part time. 

The organization will have only two charters next year and had originally planned to operate one of the cars as an open car. The team statement said they will remain a three-car organization.

What's next for Keselowski not that he's out at the team he currently co-owns?

"We have tremendous respect for Brad as a champion, competitor, and leader, and we are grateful for the energy and commitment he has brought to RFK," team president Chip Bowers said in a statement.

"Brad has been clear about his desire to continue competing for years to come, and we respect and support him in pursuing the path that best allows him to achieve those goals."

Keselowski has managed just one victory in his five seasons with the team. That victory came at Darlington in 2024. His teammates, Chris Buescher and Ryan Preece, both made The Chase this year. 

The 42-year-old Keselowski has 36 career wins with 34 of them coming during his tenure at Team Penske from 2010-2021.

He invested in RFK to have more of a say over competition decisions and more of a role in how the team operates. 

RFK has improved since Keselowski’s arrival, although Team Penske has, for the most part, been the top Ford team. 

"I'm incredibly proud of what we've accomplished at RFK over the past five years and grateful for the people I've had the opportunity to work alongside," Keselowski said.

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