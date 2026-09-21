NASCAR Cup Series
NASCAR CEO Announces No Penalties For Bristol Fight Between Hocevar & Blaney
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR CEO Announces No Penalties For Bristol Fight Between Hocevar & Blaney

Updated Sep. 21, 2026 7:05 p.m. ET
Bob Pockrass
Bob Pockrass
Motorsports Insider

NASCAR has no plans to penalize Carson Hocevar and Ryan Blaney for their fight Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway. 

NASCAR CEO Steve O’Donnell joined "Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour" podcast on Monday to talk about the sport and he shared NASCAR's view of the fight when it comes to penalties.

"We’re not going to encourage fighting, but what we are going to encourage is passion," O’Donnell said Monday in the interview, which was scheduled prior to the events Saturday night. 

"So no, there’s nothing coming from us. We’ll obviously watch what happens the rest of the way, but nothing in terms of post-race penalties."

Carson Hocevear and Ryan Blaney avoided penalties after their fight at Bristol.

O’Donnell stressed that NASCAR prefers drivers take care of their own business off the track and that no crew members throw punches.

In the Blaney-Hocevar incident, Blaney approached Hocevar after the race and put his hands on Hocevar’s uniform. Hocevar responded with a couple of punches.

"Don’t use your car as a weapon. We know the Brad Keselowski incident [in 2010] with Carl Edwards, those type of things," O’Donnell said. "We don’t want to see that or a right hook.

"We’ve been on record [that] drivers need to handle their business outside of the car. We don’t want crew members — got a lot of big guys coming out of D1 football jumping in."

A NASCAR spokesman said NASCAR is still deciding whether any crew members acted in a way that warrants penalties.

One person who doesn't want penalties? Blaney. 

Appearing on Denny Hamlin's "Actions Detrimental" podcast (Dirty Mo Media), Blaney said on Monday that he didn't think penalties were warranted.

Blaney said he didn't intend to get in a fight with Hocevar.

"I wasn't planning on throwing anything," Blaney said on the podcast. "I just really wanted to grab him and pretty much yell at him and show my displeasure.

"I look at it as if someone came up to me — and granted, I pushed him at the chest and kind of grabbed him pretty aggressively — that you're probably going to defend yourself. And he rightfully did."

As far as the wreck, Blaney said it was a 50-50 deal as far as blame, but he didn't feel his move warranted leaving him with a trashed car. 

He said he wished he had done something different. And he noted that he regrets his actions because he wants to act as a role model to kids.

"I'll be honest with you. I went over there, and I got my ass kicked for sure," Blaney said. "I ate a two-piece and got tagged pretty good. But I just wanted to show my displeasure."

Ryan Blaney admitted that he was on the losing end of Saturday's tussle with Hocevar.

On the podcast, O’Donnell also noted the following:

— The league needs to work on a situation that came up in the first stage Saturday at Bristol where Joey Logano held everyone off while using the same tire for all 125 laps of the stage: "I’d like to see some more tire wear. ... Something we can work on, but then the battles throughout the field were really good and certainly a lot of drama coming to the end."

— NASCAR will continue to make changes they want quickly, as the league has shown with some rule changes this year: "We’re going to move quick."

— He felt the aero changes for Daytona were in the right direction and, without being specific, predicted another change for Talladega in October. "I think there will be another tweak for Talladega."

— He actually made a regular-season champion shirt for Denny Hamlin and wants to have a regular-season trophy. "I think we bring that back."

WHAT YOU SHOULD READ NEXT

Inside The Garage: Carson Hocevar Is Not The Only One Fighting At Spire

Inside The Garage: Carson Hocevar Is Not The Only One Fighting At Spire

From (allegedly) spilling trade secrets to boldly throwing punches, it's Spire Motorsports and Carson Hocevar against the world.

share
recommended
  1. NASCAR Trending Image: 4 Takeaways From Joey Logano's Bristol Win & Hocevar, Blaney's Post-Race Brawl

    4 Takeaways From Joey Logano's Bristol Win & Hocevar, Blaney's Post-Race Brawl

    NASCAR Trending Image: Ty Gibbs Carries Kyle Busch Tribute Into Bristol With Iconic M&Ms Paint Scheme

    Ty Gibbs Carries Kyle Busch Tribute Into Bristol With Iconic M&Ms Paint Scheme

    NASCAR Trending Image: 2026 NASCAR Chase Odds: Pole-sitter Kyle Larson Favored For Bristol Night Race

    2026 NASCAR Chase Odds: Pole-sitter Kyle Larson Favored For Bristol Night Race

  2. NASCAR Trending Image: NASCAR Contender Rankings: Can Kyle Larson Go Back To Back?

    NASCAR Contender Rankings: Can Kyle Larson Go Back To Back?

    NASCAR Trending Image: Second Thoughts: Carson 'Hurricane' Hocevar Is Going To Have Fun No Matter What

    Second Thoughts: Carson 'Hurricane' Hocevar Is Going To Have Fun No Matter What

    NASCAR Trending Image: 2026 NASCAR Chase Odds: Blaney, Logano & Bell Tied On Board For Gateway

    2026 NASCAR Chase Odds: Blaney, Logano & Bell Tied On Board For Gateway

  3. NASCAR Trending Image: Jeff Gordon Sweeps IROC Races In D.C. As INDYCAR's Freedom 250 Appetizer

    Jeff Gordon Sweeps IROC Races In D.C. As INDYCAR's Freedom 250 Appetizer

    NASCAR Trending Image: NASCAR Anonymous: Denny Hamlin's Title Chances & Carson Hocevar's Walk-Out Song

    NASCAR Anonymous: Denny Hamlin's Title Chances & Carson Hocevar's Walk-Out Song

    NASCAR Trending Image: NASCAR Contender Rankings: Can Anyone Challenge Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell?

    NASCAR Contender Rankings: Can Anyone Challenge Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell?

Item 1 of 3
NASCAR trending
NASCAR Trending Image: 4 Takeaways From Joey Logano's Bristol Win & Hocevar, Blaney's Post-Race Brawl
4 Takeaways From Joey Logano's Bristol Win & Hocevar, Blaney's Post-Race Brawl
NASCAR Trending Image: Ty Gibbs Carries Kyle Busch Tribute Into Bristol With Iconic M&Ms Paint Scheme
Ty Gibbs Carries Kyle Busch Tribute Into Bristol With Iconic M&Ms Paint Scheme
NASCAR Trending Image: 2026 NASCAR Chase Odds: Pole-sitter Kyle Larson Favored For Bristol Night Race
2026 NASCAR Chase Odds: Pole-sitter Kyle Larson Favored For Bristol Night Race
Get more from the NASCAR Cup Series Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Melee At Bristol: Carson Hocevar, Ryan Blaney's Wild Fight After Night Race

Melee At Bristol: Carson Hocevar, Ryan Blaney's Wild Fight After Night Race

recommended
  1. NASCAR Trending Image: 4 Takeaways From Joey Logano's Bristol Win & Hocevar, Blaney's Post-Race Brawl

    4 Takeaways From Joey Logano's Bristol Win & Hocevar, Blaney's Post-Race Brawl

    NASCAR Trending Image: Ty Gibbs Carries Kyle Busch Tribute Into Bristol With Iconic M&Ms Paint Scheme

    Ty Gibbs Carries Kyle Busch Tribute Into Bristol With Iconic M&Ms Paint Scheme

    NASCAR Trending Image: 2026 NASCAR Chase Odds: Pole-sitter Kyle Larson Favored For Bristol Night Race

    2026 NASCAR Chase Odds: Pole-sitter Kyle Larson Favored For Bristol Night Race

  2. NASCAR Trending Image: NASCAR Contender Rankings: Can Kyle Larson Go Back To Back?

    NASCAR Contender Rankings: Can Kyle Larson Go Back To Back?

    NASCAR Trending Image: Second Thoughts: Carson 'Hurricane' Hocevar Is Going To Have Fun No Matter What

    Second Thoughts: Carson 'Hurricane' Hocevar Is Going To Have Fun No Matter What

    NASCAR Trending Image: 2026 NASCAR Chase Odds: Blaney, Logano & Bell Tied On Board For Gateway

    2026 NASCAR Chase Odds: Blaney, Logano & Bell Tied On Board For Gateway

  3. NASCAR Trending Image: Jeff Gordon Sweeps IROC Races In D.C. As INDYCAR's Freedom 250 Appetizer

    Jeff Gordon Sweeps IROC Races In D.C. As INDYCAR's Freedom 250 Appetizer

    NASCAR Trending Image: NASCAR Anonymous: Denny Hamlin's Title Chances & Carson Hocevar's Walk-Out Song

    NASCAR Anonymous: Denny Hamlin's Title Chances & Carson Hocevar's Walk-Out Song

    NASCAR Trending Image: NASCAR Contender Rankings: Can Anyone Challenge Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell?

    NASCAR Contender Rankings: Can Anyone Challenge Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell?

Item 1 of 3
NASCAR trending
NASCAR Trending Image: 4 Takeaways From Joey Logano's Bristol Win & Hocevar, Blaney's Post-Race Brawl
4 Takeaways From Joey Logano's Bristol Win & Hocevar, Blaney's Post-Race Brawl
NASCAR Trending Image: Ty Gibbs Carries Kyle Busch Tribute Into Bristol With Iconic M&Ms Paint Scheme
Ty Gibbs Carries Kyle Busch Tribute Into Bristol With Iconic M&Ms Paint Scheme
NASCAR Trending Image: 2026 NASCAR Chase Odds: Pole-sitter Kyle Larson Favored For Bristol Night Race
2026 NASCAR Chase Odds: Pole-sitter Kyle Larson Favored For Bristol Night Race
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Seahawks vs Commanders on FOX One Watch Seahawks vs CommandersWatch Vikings vs Buccaneers on FOX One Watch Vikings vs BuccaneersWatch Cardinals vs 49ers on FOX One Watch Cardinals vs 49ersWatch Illinois vs Ohio State on FOX One Watch Illinois vs Ohio StateWatch Minnesota vs Washington on FOX One Watch Minnesota vs Washington
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes