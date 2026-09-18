NASCAR Cup Series
Ty Gibbs Carries Kyle Busch Tribute Into Bristol With Iconic M&Ms Paint Scheme
NASCAR Cup Series

Ty Gibbs Carries Kyle Busch Tribute Into Bristol With Iconic M&Ms Paint Scheme

Updated Sep. 18, 2026 2:53 p.m. ET
Bob Pockrass
Bob Pockrass
Motorsports Insider

Bristol Motor Speedway (Bristol, Tenn.) — Ty Gibbs doesn’t just return to Bristol Motor Speedway with the memories of winning his first career Cup race back in April.

He arrives with a car carrying the memory of Kyle Busch, the two-time NASCAR Cup champion who died suddenly in May. A long-time driver for M&Ms at Joe Gibbs Racing, Ty Gibbs will carry an M&Ms tribute scheme to Busch for the race Saturday night.

"[The team] came to me wanting to run it and the family wanted to run it, too, and [M&Ms parent company] Mars did, too. There were a lot of people wanting to do it, and I was the one chosen to do it," Gibbs told me a couple of weeks ago.

So no added pressure?

"No," Gibbs told me, then paused, and said, "Maybe a little bit. ... What is pressure? I never heard of it before."

That sounded like something Busch might say. 

Bristol was one of the places where Busch had some of his greatest accomplishments, including two triple-header weekend sweeps. Busch won nine Cup races at the track (including one of the dirt races), nine O’Reilly races (former Xfinity) and five truck races.

"Bristol was always such a special place for Kyle, and M&Ms was such a huge part of his life and career, so seeing everyone come together again to honor him means more to our family than I can put into words," Busch’s widow, Samantha Busch, said in a news release.

"Kyle loved the energy of the fans at Bristol, especially under the lights."

Ty Gibbs knows it will be a cool moment to carry the scheme.

Ty Gibbs (R) will honor the late Kyle Busch (L) this weekend at Bristol.

"Going back with the M&Ms tribute is really cool for Kyle Busch," Gibbs told me. "Obviously, I think we’ll have a great shot to win it. ... But also have a great shot to win the rest of them, too."

Gibbs sits sixth in the standings, 51 points behind leader Denny Hamlin. He has won since that victory as he took the checkered flag at Iowa.

"One win doesn’t change me at all as a human or as a race car driver, either," Gibbs said. 

The 23-year-old Gibbs said he doesn’t watch highlights of that first win.

"I probably watched some things on that we looked at that the team thinks that I can do better," Gibber said. "But not much. I don’t sit there and fantasize over myself winning. 

"On to the next one. I want to win the next weekend." 

WHAT YOU SHOULD READ NEXT

2026 NASCAR Cup Series Title Odds: Hamlin Favored To Win Chase; Larson Closing In

2026 NASCAR Cup Series Title Odds: Hamlin Favored To Win Chase; Larson Closing In

Denny Hamlin is favored to win The Chase, but one driver is closing in on the NASCAR Cup Series title oddsboard. Here's the latest.

share
recommended
  1. NASCAR Trending Image: NASCAR Contender Rankings: Can Kyle Larson Go Back To Back?

    NASCAR Contender Rankings: Can Kyle Larson Go Back To Back?

    NASCAR Trending Image: 2026 NASCAR Chase Odds: Blaney, Logano & Bell Tied On Board For Gateway

    2026 NASCAR Chase Odds: Blaney, Logano & Bell Tied On Board For Gateway

    NASCAR Trending Image: Second Thoughts: Carson 'Hurricane' Hocevar Is Going To Have Fun No Matter What

    Second Thoughts: Carson 'Hurricane' Hocevar Is Going To Have Fun No Matter What

  2. NASCAR Trending Image: 2027 NASCAR Schedule Tracker: Where & When Will NASCAR Race?

    2027 NASCAR Schedule Tracker: Where & When Will NASCAR Race?

    NASCAR Trending Image: 2026 NASCAR Chase Odds: Tyler Reddick, Denny Hamlin Tied On Board For Darlington

    2026 NASCAR Chase Odds: Tyler Reddick, Denny Hamlin Tied On Board For Darlington

    NASCAR Trending Image: 4 Takeaways From Ryan Preece's Walk-Off Daytona Win To Make The Chase

    4 Takeaways From Ryan Preece's Walk-Off Daytona Win To Make The Chase

  3. NASCAR Trending Image: NASCAR Contender Rankings: Which Driver Takes Top Spot Ahead Of The Chase?

    NASCAR Contender Rankings: Which Driver Takes Top Spot Ahead Of The Chase?

    NASCAR Trending Image: 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Title Odds: Hamlin Favored To Win Chase; Larson Closing In

    2026 NASCAR Cup Series Title Odds: Hamlin Favored To Win Chase; Larson Closing In

    NASCAR Trending Image: NASCAR Silly Season Tracker: Josh Berry To Replace John Hunter Nemechek

    NASCAR Silly Season Tracker: Josh Berry To Replace John Hunter Nemechek

Item 1 of 3
NASCAR trending
NASCAR Trending Image: NASCAR Contender Rankings: Can Kyle Larson Go Back To Back?
NASCAR Contender Rankings: Can Kyle Larson Go Back To Back?
NASCAR Trending Image: 2026 NASCAR Chase Odds: Blaney, Logano & Bell Tied On Board For Gateway
2026 NASCAR Chase Odds: Blaney, Logano & Bell Tied On Board For Gateway
NASCAR Trending Image: Second Thoughts: Carson 'Hurricane' Hocevar Is Going To Have Fun No Matter What
Second Thoughts: Carson 'Hurricane' Hocevar Is Going To Have Fun No Matter What
Get more from the NASCAR Cup Series Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2026 NASCAR Chase Odds: Kyle Larson Favored To Win Bristol Night Race

2026 NASCAR Chase Odds: Kyle Larson Favored To Win Bristol Night Race

recommended
  1. NASCAR Trending Image: NASCAR Contender Rankings: Can Kyle Larson Go Back To Back?

    NASCAR Contender Rankings: Can Kyle Larson Go Back To Back?

    NASCAR Trending Image: 2026 NASCAR Chase Odds: Blaney, Logano & Bell Tied On Board For Gateway

    2026 NASCAR Chase Odds: Blaney, Logano & Bell Tied On Board For Gateway

    NASCAR Trending Image: Second Thoughts: Carson 'Hurricane' Hocevar Is Going To Have Fun No Matter What

    Second Thoughts: Carson 'Hurricane' Hocevar Is Going To Have Fun No Matter What

  2. NASCAR Trending Image: 2027 NASCAR Schedule Tracker: Where & When Will NASCAR Race?

    2027 NASCAR Schedule Tracker: Where & When Will NASCAR Race?

    NASCAR Trending Image: 2026 NASCAR Chase Odds: Tyler Reddick, Denny Hamlin Tied On Board For Darlington

    2026 NASCAR Chase Odds: Tyler Reddick, Denny Hamlin Tied On Board For Darlington

    NASCAR Trending Image: 4 Takeaways From Ryan Preece's Walk-Off Daytona Win To Make The Chase

    4 Takeaways From Ryan Preece's Walk-Off Daytona Win To Make The Chase

  3. NASCAR Trending Image: NASCAR Contender Rankings: Which Driver Takes Top Spot Ahead Of The Chase?

    NASCAR Contender Rankings: Which Driver Takes Top Spot Ahead Of The Chase?

    NASCAR Trending Image: 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Title Odds: Hamlin Favored To Win Chase; Larson Closing In

    2026 NASCAR Cup Series Title Odds: Hamlin Favored To Win Chase; Larson Closing In

    NASCAR Trending Image: NASCAR Silly Season Tracker: Josh Berry To Replace John Hunter Nemechek

    NASCAR Silly Season Tracker: Josh Berry To Replace John Hunter Nemechek

Item 1 of 3
NASCAR trending
NASCAR Trending Image: NASCAR Contender Rankings: Can Kyle Larson Go Back To Back?
NASCAR Contender Rankings: Can Kyle Larson Go Back To Back?
NASCAR Trending Image: 2026 NASCAR Chase Odds: Blaney, Logano & Bell Tied On Board For Gateway
2026 NASCAR Chase Odds: Blaney, Logano & Bell Tied On Board For Gateway
NASCAR Trending Image: Second Thoughts: Carson 'Hurricane' Hocevar Is Going To Have Fun No Matter What
Second Thoughts: Carson 'Hurricane' Hocevar Is Going To Have Fun No Matter What
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Panthers vs. Falcons on FOX One Watch Panthers vs. FalconsWatch Eagles vs. Titans on FOX One Watch Eagles vs. TitansWatch Vikings vs. Bears on FOX One Watch Vikings vs. BearsWatch Seahawks vs. Cardinals on FOX One Watch Seahawks vs. CardinalsWatch Commanders vs. Cowboys on FOX One Watch Commanders vs. Cowboys
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes