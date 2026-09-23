NASCAR Legend Darrell Waltrip Stepping Away From Public Life For Health Reasons

NASCAR Hall of Fame driver and broadcaster Darrell Waltrip will step back from the limelight and public appearances as he has been diagnosed with having cognitive issues that impact his personality.

Forever legend Darrell Waltrip was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2012.

Here is the statement from Darrell, his wife Stevie and family:

"We wanted to share a health update with all of Darrell’s friends and fans who have supported him throughout his racing career. Recently, Darrell has been diagnosed with Frontotemporal Degeneration (FTD) complicated by possible Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) — likely from injuries incurred during his racing career.

"While this disease will inevitably progress, thankfully, it is currently limited to some minor noticeable symptoms. As a result, he will be stepping further away from the public limelight. Be assured, Darrell is happy and otherwise healthy — spending his time with his wife, Stevie, two daughters and his three young grandchildren. We are all grateful for your continued prayer, love and support!"

Waltrip laughed after being presented a commemorative Bruton Smith trophy for being the winningest Coca-Cola 600 driver back in 2019.

The statement ended with Waltrip’s signature line:

"Boogity! Boogity! Boogity!"

Waltrip, now 79 years old, won three Cup titles and ranks fifth all time in Cup victories with 84 during a career that spanned from 1972-2000.

Darrell Waltrip famously got into Victory Lane in 1989 at the Daytona 500.

The 1989 Daytona 500 winner moved to the FOX broadcast booth in 2001 and spent 19 seasons as FOX Sports' primary NASCAR analyst.

One of NASCAR's most notable and well-known personalities, Waltrip was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2012, the third five-member class to be enshrined after the Hall’s 2010 opening.

Darrell Waltrip continues to be a fan favorite among NASCAR enthusiasts.

The Mayo Clinic states that frontotemporal degeneration causes atrophy of the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain, the areas that impact personality, behavior and language.

CTE, a disease that kills nerve cells in the brain and can impact one's thinking and emotions, can only be fully diagnosed after someone dies.

According to the Mayo Clinic, it is believed to be caused by multiple head injuries and is more prevalent in those who participate in contact sports or military combat.