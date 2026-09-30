Brad Keselowski-RFK Split Leaves Both Sides With Futures In Limbo

The announcement Tuesday that Brad Keselowski will no longer drive for his own team in 2027 — and quite possibly won’t own the team — is a sign of two things.

The first is that Keselowski, as has been his MO, isn’t afraid of a fight when it comes to sticking to what he feels important.

The second is that the more owners that are at the table, the more difficulty those owners have at operating a team without drama.

Brad Keselowski is officially out at RFK.

Having strong investors is good.

But whenever you have to shorten a team name to initials because the number of owners makes the team name cumbersome, that might be the first sign that there needs to be a strong leader.

Keselowski was that leader at RFK from the public eye standpoint.

He already had a media platform. Jack Roush could no longer do it and the Fenway Sports Group has always preferred to remain in the background, at times helping with sponsorships and mostly providing some guidance.

Established team leader Steve Newmark, who had seen the team through transitions but also a dip in performance, left to become the University of North Carolina athletic director.

New team president Chip Bowers, who was hired about a year ago, hasn't been in the job long enough to have his vision produce results.

From the public's perspective, Keselowski was the centerpiece of RFK's leadership.

With a board where no one side apparently has majority control, this appears to be one where Keselowski is thinking one way and the others are thinking another.

Whether that is from a competition or strategy viewpoint, a company investment or a personal standpoint, it is obvious not everyone is on the same page.

No one is expected to be in sync all the time, but considering Keselowski was the K in the RFK, it seemed logical that his driving contract would get done.

In the last several weeks, there were whispers that Keselowski’s deal wasn’t done. But people who were in the know seemed confident that whatever the issues were, he would remain a driver with the team.

After all, all three parties have slogged through tough negotiations to get deals across the finish line.

Say what you will about the fact Keselowski has just one win in five years at RFK; he has brought a presence to the organization that has attracted employees and sponsorship.

As of next season, Keselowski (R) will no longer be teammates with Chris Buescher (Center) and Ryan Preece.

Does Keselowski’s cerebral quirkiness and entrepreneurial spirit work for everyone? Certainly not.

But the team has improved its performance with more wins in the last five years than the previous five with the K in the name. They appear to have increased sponsorship, too.

At the moment, this entire situation looks like it's a step back for both. RF(no K) will have to find a new identity. It has strong drivers in Chris Buescher and Ryan Preece, but neither moves the needle as much as Keselowski, no matter the results.

And this isn’t good for Keselowski.

He can look back with pride on everything he helped build at RFK, assuming he does get bought out. However, there's still some unfinished business.

Keselowski grew up in racing, so maybe this won’t be as tumultuous as it seems.

He has seen team ownership fights before. He's seen team owners and drivers get pushed out only to emerge again somewhere else.

But what he really wanted when joining RFK was to control the competition side.

As the team said, they'll have to look for a competition director since Keselowski was the one who oversaw all those aspects. That was one of Keselowski’s biggest gripes as a driver at Team Penske, that he couldn’t move the ship in the way he wanted from a competition standpoint.

Will he be able to go somewhere where he has that much control over the competition department? Most likely not.

Then again, Keselowski’s business spirit potentially could lead him back into team ownership.

Could team ownership be in Keselowski's future again?

But after this experience, who would he want to partner with? Better yet, who would want to partner with him?

No matter who is at fault, there will be questions about what failed in this partnership — one that seemed to be a perfect fit with a Michigan kid teaming up with a longtime Michigan businessman to revive a historic name in the sport.

Then again, this is somewhat par for the course.

Emails in the 23XI lawsuit against NASCAR showed the internal in-fighting over competition spending advocated by Denny Hamlin. Team ownership can be messy.

Right now, this is definitely messy, and it will be interesting to see how this all plays out.

Keselowski is suddenly a free agent, and his best move might be to just wait and see what happens at other teams. Someone is going to need a driver at some point, and he could be the person to fill in. He shouldn’t need to rush to get a ride. He can wait and find a good one.

Yes, he’s 42 years old, which means he isn’t a driver that you bring in imagining the next 20 years.

But he is a driver with a veteran presence, a driver who can help any organization.

He won’t be a "yes" man and he will challenge leadership, so there could be some places where he will not be the best fit.

But he brings a passion and a fanbase and a résumé that is hard to ignore, albeit likely coming with a bigger price tag than others.

The Keselowski-RFK split could be looked at as the end of a short chapter in racing history.

But for both Keselowski and RF(no K), the bigger question is what's left to be written.