NASCAR Cup Series 2025 NASCAR odds: Christopher Bell favored to win at Phoenix Published Mar. 4, 2025 1:21 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Phoenix this weekend and fans can watch all the exciting action on FS1.

When it comes to the odds, bettors can also dive into that action and place wagers on which driver they think has what it takes to get into victory lane.

The current favorite is Christopher Bell. He is on a two-race winning streak, and he won the spring race at Phoenix in 2024.

Another driver to watch at Phoenix is long shot Katherine Legge.

ADVERTISEMENT

This weekend will be Legge's Cup debut, and this marks the first time a woman will compete in a NASCAR Cup race in seven years. The last to do it was Danica Patrick.

Let's check out the odds for every driver in the field at DraftKings Sportsbook as of March 4.

Shriners Children’s 500 2025

Christopher Bell : +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Ryan Blaney : +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Kyle Larson : +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

William Byron : +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Joey Logano : +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Denny Hamlin : +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Chase Elliott : +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Tyler Reddick : +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Chase Briscoe : +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Ross Chastain : +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Kyle Busch : +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Chris Buescher : +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Ty Gibbs : +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Josh Berry : +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Brad Keselowski : +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Bubba Wallace : +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Austin Cindric : +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Alex Bowman : +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Daniel Suarez : +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

Carson Hocevar : +9000 (bet $10 to win $910 total)

Ryan Preece : +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Noah Gragson : +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Cole Custer : +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Erik Jones : +13000 (bet $10 to win $1,310 total)

Shane van Gisbergen : +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Michael McDowell : +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

AJ Allmendinger : +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Riley Herbst : +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Justin Haley : +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Austin Dillon : +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Todd Gilliland : +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Zane Smith : +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. : +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010 total)

John Hunter Nemechek : +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010 total)

Ty Dillon : +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Cody Ware : +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Katherine Legge: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)



Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share