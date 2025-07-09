NASCAR Cup Series 2025 NASCAR Odds: Shane van Gisbergen Early Favorite For Sonoma Published Jul. 9, 2025 12:08 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Sonoma this weekend for the Toyota Save Mart 350.



And when it comes to the odds, bettors can dive into that action and place wagers on which driver they think has what it takes to win outright.



Last week at Chicago, Shane van Gisbergen closed as the favorite at +125, and he also ended up getting into victory lane. The win was his second of the year. His first at Mexico was also on a road course.



For this week's race, SVG is the clear favorite again at +130, with Kyle Larson second on the board at +550.

Who takes the checkered flag this weekend as the Cup Series heads west to Sonoma? Here are the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of July 9.

Toyota Save Mart 350 2025

Shane van Gisbergen: +130 (bet $10 to win $23 total)

Kyle Larson: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Ty Gibbs: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Michael McDowell: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

William Byron: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Chris Buescher: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Chase Elliott: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Tyler Reddick: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Christopher Bell: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

AJ Allmendinger: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Ross Chastain: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Kyle Busch: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Ryan Blaney: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Chase Briscoe: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Alex Bowman: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Joey Logano: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Daniel Suarez: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Carson Hocevar: +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Denny Hamlin: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Austin Cindric: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Ryan Preece: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Brad Keselowski: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Bubba Wallace: +13000 (bet $10 to win $1,310 total)

John Hunter Nemechek: +13000 (bet $10 to win $1,310 total)

Todd Gilliland: +17000 (bet $10 to win $1,710 total)

Zane Smith: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Noah Gragson: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Justin Haley: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Erik Jones: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Cole Custer: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Austin Dillon: +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Ty Dillon: +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010 total)

Riley Herbst: +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010 total)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010 total)

Josh Berry: +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010 total)

Katherine Legge: +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010 total)

Cody Ware: +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010 total)



