2025 NASCAR Odds: Christopher Bell Favorite for New Hampshire Mobil 1 301

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to New Hampshire this weekend for the Mobil 1 301.

When it comes to the odds, bettors can also dive into that action and place wagers on which driver they think has what it takes to win outright.

Christopher Bell got into victory lane last weekend at Bristol's night race — the last race of Round 1 of the playoffs.

Which driver takes the checkered flag at the first race of the second round?

Let's dive into the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Sept. 18.

Mobil 1 301

Christopher Bell : +330 (bet $10 to win $43 total)

Ryan Blaney : +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Kyle Larson : +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Denny Hamlin : +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Chase Briscoe : +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Joey Logano : +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

William Byron : +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Chase Elliott: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Tyler Reddick : +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Bubba Wallace : +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Ross Chastain : +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Brad Keselowski : +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Kyle Busch : +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Chris Buescher : +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Ty Gibbs : +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Josh Berry : +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Austin Cindric : +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Carson Hocevar : +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Ryan Preece : +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Alex Bowman : +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Austin Dillon : +9000 (bet $10 to win $910 total)

Daniel Suarez : +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Michael McDowell : +11000 (bet $10 to win $1,110 total)

John Hunter Nemechek : +11000 (bet $10 to win $1,110 total)

AJ Allmendinger : +11000 (bet $10 to win $1,110 total)

Noah Gragson : +13000 (bet $10 to win $1,310 total)

Erik Jones : +13000 (bet $10 to win $1,310 total)

Shane van Gisbergen : +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. : +17000 (bet $10 to win $1,710 total)

Zane Smith : +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Todd Gilliland : +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Justin Haley : +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Riley Herbst : +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010 total)

Cole Custer : +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010 total)

Ty Dillon : +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Cody Ware : +80000 (bet $10 to win $8,010 total)

