2025 NASCAR Odds: William Byron, Kyle Larson Atop Board for Cook Out Southern 500
2025 NASCAR Odds: William Byron, Kyle Larson Atop Board for Cook Out Southern 500

Published Aug. 28, 2025 10:41 a.m. ET

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Darlington this weekend for the Cook Out 500, as the first round of playoffs begins.

When it comes to the odds, bettors can also dive into that action and place wagers on which driver they think has what it takes to win outright.

William Byron, the 2025 regular-season champion, has the shortest odds at +500 to win at Darlington, but Kyle Larson is a close second at +550.

Who will take the checkered flag at the Cook Out 500? Let's dive into the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Aug. 28.

Cook Out Southern 500 2025

William Byron: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)
Kyle Larson: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)
Denny Hamlin: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)
Ryan Blaney: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)
Tyler Reddick: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)
Christopher Bell: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)
Chase Briscoe: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)
Joey Logano: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)
Chase Elliott: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)
Ross Chastain: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)
Bubba Wallace: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
Chris Buescher: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)
Kyle Busch: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)
Brad Keselowski: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)
Josh Berry: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)
Austin Cindric: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)
Alex Bowman: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)
Carson Hocevar: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)
Ty Gibbs: +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)
Ryan Preece: +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)
Erik Jones: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)
Austin Dillon: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)
Shane van Gisbergen: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)
Daniel Suarez: +13000 (bet $10 to win $1,310 total)
Zane Smith: +17000 (bet $10 to win $1,710 total)
Noah Gragson: +17000 (bet $10 to win $1,710 total)
John Hunter Nemechek: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)
AJ Allmendinger: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)
Todd Gilliland: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)
Michael McDowell: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)
Justin Haley: +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)
Cole Custer: +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010 total)
Riley Herbst: +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010 total)
Ty Dillon: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)
Josh Bilicki: +60000 (bet $10 to win $6,010 total)
Derek Kraus: +60000 (bet $10 to win $6,010 total)
Cody Ware: +60000 (bet $10 to win $6,010 total)

