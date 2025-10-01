NASCAR Cup Series
2025 NASCAR Odds: Shane van Gisbergen Heavy Favorite for Charlotte
Updated Oct. 1, 2025 2:59 p.m. ET

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Charlotte this weekend for the Bank of America Roval 400. 

And when it comes to the odds, bettors can dive into that action and place wagers on which driver they think has what it takes to win outright.

Last week at Kansas, Chase Elliott got into victory lane, securing his spot in the next round of playoffs. Currently, Shane van Gisbergen — a driver who's not in the playoff hunt — is the favorite for Charlotte.

Will SVG take the checkered flag, or will another driver who's still alive in the postseason cross the finish first?

Here are the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Oct. 1.

 

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

Bank of America ROVAL 400 2025

Shane van Gisbergen: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)
Kyle Larson: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)
William Byron: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
Christopher Bell: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
Tyler Reddick: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Chase Elliott: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)
AJ Allmendinger: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)
Chris Buescher: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total) 
Chase Briscoe: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
Ross Chastain: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)
Ty Gibbs: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)
Kyle Busch: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)
Michael McDowell: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)
Alex Bowman: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)
Ryan Blaney: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)
Joey Logano: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)
Austin Cindric: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)
Daniel Suarez: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)
Carson Hocevar: +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)
Denny Hamlin: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)
Ryan Preece: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)
Bubba Wallace: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)
Brad Keselowski: +9000 (bet $10 to win $910 total)
John Hunter Nemechek: +13000 (bet $10 to win $1,310 total)
Zane Smith: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)
Todd Gilliland: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)
Noah Gragson: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)
Justin Haley: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)
Erik Jones: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)
Cole Custer: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)
Riley Herbst: +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)
Josh Berry: +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)
Austin Dillon: +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)
Ty Dillon: +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010 total)

 

