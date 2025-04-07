2025 NASCAR Bristol qualifying: Order for Food City 500

NASCAR Cup Series
Published Apr. 11, 2025 9:15 a.m. ET

The NASCAR Cup Series is set to take on the Bristol Motor Speedway for yet another race in the 2025 season. Catch the race on Sunday on FS1 at 3 p.m. ET. 

Qualifying starts Saturday afternoon on Prime. Check out the 2025 NASCAR Bristol qualifying order below.

2025 NASCAR Bristol Qualifying Order

  1. Josh Bilicki (#66)
  2. Corey LaJoie (#1)
  3. Jesse Love (#33)
  4. Riley Herbst (#35)
  5. Brad Keselowski (#6)
  6. Josh Berry (#21)
  7. Carson Hocevar (#77)
  8. Cody Ware (#51)
  9. Kyle Larson (#5)
  10. Alex Bowman (#48)
  11. John Hunter Nemechek (#42)
  12. Cole Custer (#41)
  13. Michael McDowell (#71)
  14. Justin Haley (#7)
  15. Austin Dillon (#3)
  16. Chase Briscoe (#19)
  17. Shane van Gisbergen (#88)
  18. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (#47)
  19. Noah Gragson (#4)
  20. Ryan Preece (#60)
  21. Erik Jones (#43)
  22. Ty Dillon (#10)
  23. Daniel Suárez (#99)
  24. AJ Allmendinger (#16)
  25. Bubba Wallace (#23)
  26. Todd Gilliland (#34)
  27. Zane Smith (#38)
  28. Ty Gibbs (#54)
  29. Kyle Busch (#8)
  30. Joey Logano (#22)
  31. Austin Cindric (#2)
  32. Ross Chastain (#1)
  33. Chris Buescher (#17)
  34. Chase Elliott (#9)
  35. Ryan Blaney (#12)
  36. Tyler Reddick (#45)
  37. Christopher Bell (#20)
  38. William Byron (#24)
  39. Denny Hamlin (#11)

