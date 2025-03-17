NASCAR Cup Series 2025 NASCAR odds: Kyle Larson favorite to win at Homestead-Miami Published Mar. 18, 2025 11:20 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Homestead-Miami this weekend for the Straight Talk Wireless 400 and fans can watch all the exciting action on FS1.

When it comes to the odds, bettors can also dive into that action and place wagers on which driver they think has what it takes to get into victory lane.

Last week at Las Vegas, Josh Berry got the first Cup Series win of his career. His odds to win outright were +4000.

Will a driver with longer odds win this weekend, or will one of the favorites cross the finish line first?

ADVERTISEMENT

Let's check out the odds for every driver in the field at DraftKings Sportsbook as of March 18.

Straight Talk Wireless 400 2025

Kyle Larson : +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Tyler Reddick : +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Ryan Blaney : +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

William Byron : +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Christopher Bell : +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Denny Hamlin : +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Chase Elliott : +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Ross Chastain : +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Joey Logano : +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Kyle Busch : +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Chase Briscoe : +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Alex Bowman : +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Josh Berry : +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Chris Buescher : +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Carson Hocevar : +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Bubba Wallace : +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Brad Keselowski : +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Austin Cindric : +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Ty Gibbs : +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Daniel Suarez : +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Ryan Preece : +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

AJ Allmendinger : +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Noah Gragson : +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Michael McDowell : +13000 (bet $10 to win $1,310 total)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. : +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Shane van Gisbergen : +17000 (bet $10 to win $1,710 total)

Austin Dillon : +17000 (bet $10 to win $1,710 total)

Zane Smith : +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Justin Haley : +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Erik Jones : +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

John Hunter Nemechek : +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Todd Gilliland : +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Riley Herbst : +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Cole Custer : +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Ty Dillon : +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010 total)

Cody Ware : +70000 (bet $10 to win $7,010 total)

JJ Yeley: +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010 total)



Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share