2026 INDYCAR Title Odds: Alex Palou Clear Favorite to Defend Championship

Alex Palou made history in 2025, winning his third consecutive INDYCAR title and his fourth in his career. Included in his eight wins and 11 total podiums was a trip to Winner's Circle at the Indy 500.

But a new season of racing is on the horizon, and technically, the crown could be anyone's to take.

The odds, however, tell a different story. Based on the lines, reigning champion Palou is the clear favorite to drive away with the entire thing again.

Let's take a look at where each driver sits on the board to win the INDYCAR championship at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Feb. 23, with insight from Bob Pockrass.

INDYCAR Series Drivers Championship 2026

Alex Palou: 4/7 (bet $10 to win $15.71 total)

Pato O'Ward: 11/2 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Kyle Kirkwood: 7/1 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Scott McLaughlin: 8/1 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Josef Newgarden: 8/1 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Scott Dixon: 16/1 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

David Malukas: 18/1 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Christian Lundgaard: 20/1 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Will Power : 20/1 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Alexander Rossi: 70/1 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

Felix Rosenqvist: 80/1 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Christian Rasmussen: 10/1 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Marcus Ericsson: 10/1 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Marcus Armstrong: 10/1 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Santino Ferrucci: 120/1 (bet $10 to win $1,210 total)

Mick Schumacher: 130/1 (bet $10 to win $1,310 total)

Caio Collet: 200/1 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Romain Grosjean: 200/1 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Rinus Veekay: 200/1 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Louis Foster: 200/1 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Kyffin Simpson: 200/1 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Graham Rahal: 200/1 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Dennis Hauger: 300/1 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Nolan Siegel: 300/1 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Callum Ilott: 1000/1 (bet $10 to win $10,010 total)

Sting Ray Robb: 1000/1 (bet $10 to win $10,010 total)

Robert Shwartzman: 1000/1 (bet $10 to win $10,010 total)

Here's insight from FOX Sports motorsports insider Bob Pockrass

(odds as of Feb. 23):

Pato O’Ward

11/2 to win the INDYCAR Championship

If anyone is going to knock off Palou, O’Ward would probably be the driver, after coming second to him last year. And Arrow McLaren should be able to build on its improved performance, including the move to a new shop in the offseason.



Will Power

20/1 to win the INDYCAR Championship

Will Power has a shot at the title with his move to Andretti. And while an unleashed Power will be motivated to show that Team Penske made a mistake, he still finished eighth last year in the standings. Backing him to go to winning from eighth is a pretty big jump. If you like Power's chances and these longer odds, I'd sprinkle a tiny bit on him to win it all.



Mick Schumacher

130/1 to win the INDYCAR Championship

Don’t waste your money. Schumacher has never started an INDYCAR race and has never competed on an oval. His Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing teammate, Graham Rahal, has a better shot because of his experience. Schumacher should be fun and intriguing to watch but there should be no expectation he will challenge for a title.