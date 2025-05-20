NTT INDYCAR SERIES 2025 INDYCAR odds: Fun ways to bet the Indy 500 Updated May. 22, 2025 5:47 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The countdown is on to the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500. The big event takes place on FOX on May 25, and motorsports fans are diving into the betting action.

And while bettors are diving into the INDYCAR Championship futures market, they're also getting into the action for the exciting weekend ahead.

Yes, outright winner, place and show are a few spots that fans can wager on. But there are a few other fun ways that you can back your favorite drivers.

Let's take a look at the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as of May 22nd.

Top 3 (wagering on a driver to finish in first, second or third)

Pato O'Ward : 17/10 (bet $10 to win $27 total)

Alex Palou : 17/10 (bet $10 to win $27 total)

Scott Dixon : 2/1 17/10 (bet $10 to win $30 total)

Scott McLaughlin : 11/5 (bet $10 to win $32 total)

Josef Newgarden : 12/5 (bet $10 to win $34 total)

Takuma Sato : 3/1 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Robert Shwartzman : 3/1 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Felix Rosenqvist : 3/1 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Kyle Larson : 43/10 (bet $10 to win $53 total)

Christian Lundgaard : 6/1 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

David Malukas : 6/1 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Colton Herta : 6/1 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Alexander Rossi : 6/1 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Marcus Ericsson : 13/2 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Santino Ferrucci : 13/2 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Will Power : 13/2 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Conor Daly : 8/1 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Helio Castroneves : 8/1 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Kyle Kirkwood : 8/1 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Ed Carpenter : 12/1 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Ryan Hunter-Reay : 14/1 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Graham Rahal : 15/1 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Rinus Veekay : 20/1 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Christian Rasmussen : 20/1 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Marcus Armstrong : 20/1 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Nolan Siegel : 20/1 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Sting Ray Robb : 20/1 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Louis Foster : 20/1 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Marco Andretti : 22/1 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Callum Ilott : 25/1 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Kyffin Simpson : 25/1 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Jack Harvey : 30/1 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Devlin DeFrancesco : 35/1 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Winning team

Chip Ganassi Racing: 31/10 (bet $10 to win $41 total)

Arrow McLaren: 16/5 (bet $10 to win $42 total)

Team Penske: 19/5 (bet $10 to win $48 total)

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing: 8/1 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Andretti Global: 19/2 (bet $10 to win $105 total)

Meyer Shank Racing: 10/1 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

A.J. Foyt Enterprises: 13/1 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

PREMA Racing: 14/1 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Ed Carpenter Racing: 20/1 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Juncos Hollinger Racing: 29/1 (bet $10 to win $300 total)

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing-Cusick Motorsports: 55/1 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Dale Coyne Racing: 100/1 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

FanDuel Specials

Any American Driver to Win the Indy 500: 7/5 (bet $10 to win $24 total)

Any Driver to Win the Indy 500 for the First Time: 5/16 (bet $10 to win $13.13 total)

Any Driver to Win the Indy 500 as Their First IndyCar Career Win: 3/1 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Pato O'Ward or Alex Palou to Win the Indy 500: 14/5 (bet $10 to win $38 total)

Scott Dixon, Will Power, Marcus Ericsson, Alexander Rossi, or Ryan Hunter-Reay to Win the Indy 500: 21/5 (bet $10 to win $52 total)

Conor Daly, Marcus Ericsson, or Colton Herta to Win the Indy 500: 10/1 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Pato O'Ward, Santino Ferrucci, or Conor Daly to Finish in the Top 3: 10/11 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Alex Palou or Alexander Rossi to Finish in the Top 3: 23/20 (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

*American drivers: K. Kirkwood, C. Herta, A. Rossi, J. Newgarden, G. Rahal, S. Ferrucci, N. Siegel, D. Malukas, C. Daly, Sting Ray Robb, J. Abel, M. Andretti, E. Carpenter, R. Hunter-Reay, K. Larson.

