2025 INDYCAR odds: Fun ways to bet the Indy 500
The countdown is on to the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500. The big event takes place on FOX on May 25, and motorsports fans are diving into the betting action.
And while bettors are diving into the INDYCAR Championship futures market, they're also getting into the action for the exciting weekend ahead.
Yes, outright winner, place and show are a few spots that fans can wager on. But there are a few other fun ways that you can back your favorite drivers.
Let's take a look at the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as of May 22nd.
Top 3 (wagering on a driver to finish in first, second or third)
Pato O'Ward: 17/10 (bet $10 to win $27 total)
Alex Palou: 17/10 (bet $10 to win $27 total)
Scott Dixon: 2/1 17/10 (bet $10 to win $30 total)
Scott McLaughlin: 11/5 (bet $10 to win $32 total)
Josef Newgarden: 12/5 (bet $10 to win $34 total)
Takuma Sato: 3/1 (bet $10 to win $40 total)
Robert Shwartzman: 3/1 (bet $10 to win $40 total)
Felix Rosenqvist: 3/1 (bet $10 to win $40 total)
Kyle Larson: 43/10 (bet $10 to win $53 total)
Christian Lundgaard: 6/1 (bet $10 to win $70 total)
David Malukas: 6/1 (bet $10 to win $70 total)
Colton Herta: 6/1 (bet $10 to win $70 total)
Alexander Rossi: 6/1 (bet $10 to win $70 total)
Marcus Ericsson: 13/2 (bet $10 to win $75 total)
Santino Ferrucci: 13/2 (bet $10 to win $75 total)
Will Power: 13/2 (bet $10 to win $75 total)
Conor Daly: 8/1 (bet $10 to win $90 total)
Helio Castroneves: 8/1 (bet $10 to win $90 total)
Kyle Kirkwood: 8/1 (bet $10 to win $90 total)
Ed Carpenter: 12/1 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Ryan Hunter-Reay: 14/1 (bet $10 to win $150 total)
Graham Rahal: 15/1 (bet $10 to win $160 total)
Rinus Veekay: 20/1 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
Christian Rasmussen: 20/1 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
Marcus Armstrong: 20/1 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
Nolan Siegel: 20/1 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
Sting Ray Robb: 20/1 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
Louis Foster: 20/1 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
Marco Andretti: 22/1 (bet $10 to win $230 total)
Callum Ilott: 25/1 (bet $10 to win $260 total)
Kyffin Simpson: 25/1 (bet $10 to win $260 total)
Jack Harvey: 30/1 (bet $10 to win $310 total)
Devlin DeFrancesco: 35/1 (bet $10 to win $360 total)
Winning team
Chip Ganassi Racing: 31/10 (bet $10 to win $41 total)
Arrow McLaren: 16/5 (bet $10 to win $42 total)
Team Penske: 19/5 (bet $10 to win $48 total)
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing: 8/1 (bet $10 to win $90 total)
Andretti Global: 19/2 (bet $10 to win $105 total)
Meyer Shank Racing: 10/1 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
A.J. Foyt Enterprises: 13/1 (bet $10 to win $140 total)
PREMA Racing: 14/1 (bet $10 to win $150 total)
Ed Carpenter Racing: 20/1 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
Juncos Hollinger Racing: 29/1 (bet $10 to win $300 total)
Dreyer & Reinbold Racing-Cusick Motorsports: 55/1 (bet $10 to win $560 total)
Dale Coyne Racing: 100/1 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)
FanDuel Specials
- Any American Driver to Win the Indy 500: 7/5 (bet $10 to win $24 total)
- Any Driver to Win the Indy 500 for the First Time: 5/16 (bet $10 to win $13.13 total)
- Any Driver to Win the Indy 500 as Their First IndyCar Career Win: 3/1 (bet $10 to win $40 total)
- Pato O'Ward or Alex Palou to Win the Indy 500: 14/5 (bet $10 to win $38 total)
- Scott Dixon, Will Power, Marcus Ericsson, Alexander Rossi, or Ryan Hunter-Reay to Win the Indy 500: 21/5 (bet $10 to win $52 total)
- Conor Daly, Marcus Ericsson, or Colton Herta to Win the Indy 500: 10/1 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
- Pato O'Ward, Santino Ferrucci, or Conor Daly to Finish in the Top 3: 10/11 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
- Alex Palou or Alexander Rossi to Finish in the Top 3: 23/20 (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)
*American drivers: K. Kirkwood, C. Herta, A. Rossi, J. Newgarden, G. Rahal, S. Ferrucci, N. Siegel, D. Malukas, C. Daly, Sting Ray Robb, J. Abel, M. Andretti, E. Carpenter, R. Hunter-Reay, K. Larson.
BEST OF FOX SPORTS' INDY 500 COVERAGE:
- Pato O'Ward pens letter to Indy 500: ‘Had my heart broken here … but it also fuels me’
- No oval experience, no problem: Rookie Robert Shwartzman captures Indy 500 pole
- Rash of Crash: Inside a wild weekend of wrecks during Indy 500 prep
- Marcus Ericsson calls winning 2022 Indy 500 'a dream come true' in letter to fans
- From 'magical' to 'legendary': Drivers describe the Indy 500 in one word
- 2025 Indy 500 liveries: See the designs of all 34 cars on the track at The Brickyard
- Counting down the 25 most memorable moments in Indy 500 history
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
-
Roger Penske addresses Indy 500 qualifying violations that led to dismissal of 3 employees
Indy 500 Carb Day gets a new twist with first-ever Wienie 500
'Winners Drink Milk': Inside the iconic dairy celebration at the Indy 500
-
A guide to picking a Wienermobile for the inaugural Wienie 500
Penske front office overhaul a move to protect Roger Penske's integrity
2025 Indy 500 Starting Grid: Updated 33 driver lineup after penalties
-
Pacers and Racers: Indiana will be epicenter of sports world this weekend
Indy 500 polesitter Robert Shwartzman flows on and off the track
20 years later: Danica Patrick reflects on 'Danica-Mania' at Indy 500
-
Roger Penske addresses Indy 500 qualifying violations that led to dismissal of 3 employees
Indy 500 Carb Day gets a new twist with first-ever Wienie 500
'Winners Drink Milk': Inside the iconic dairy celebration at the Indy 500
-
A guide to picking a Wienermobile for the inaugural Wienie 500
Penske front office overhaul a move to protect Roger Penske's integrity
2025 Indy 500 Starting Grid: Updated 33 driver lineup after penalties
-
Pacers and Racers: Indiana will be epicenter of sports world this weekend
Indy 500 polesitter Robert Shwartzman flows on and off the track
20 years later: Danica Patrick reflects on 'Danica-Mania' at Indy 500