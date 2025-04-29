NTT INDYCAR SERIES Counting down the 25 most memorable moments in Indy 500 history Updated May. 1, 2025 12:40 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

With the first Indianapolis 500 taking place in 1911 and with 108 years of history (the race wasn’t conducted during wartimes), the Indy 500 has provided countless memorable moments.

We ranked the 25 most memorable moments, from 25-to-1, and we’ll count them down daily all the way up until May 25th, when the 109th Indianapolis 500 goes green (10 a.m. ET on FOX).

These moments are certain to evoke memories — some that will make you smile, some that might make you laugh, even some that might make you cringe. But all memorable. Let's dive in!

No. 25: Jim Clark's 1965 victory

The 1965 Indianapolis 500 will go down in history for a couple of reasons. Jim Clark’s victory in a Ford-powered Lotus marked the first time that a rear-engine car won the race. That wasn’t a surprise in the sense that 27 of the 33 cars in the event were rear-engine cars as teams and drivers were able to match the power and balance of the cars to make them faster than front-engine roadsters.

Clark, thanks to Ford, also had the Wood Brothers of NASCAR fame pitting his car. They never had to change tires but they had to fuel it twice, and their fueling methods were much faster than their competitors.

Bob Pockrass covers NASCAR and IndyCar for FOX Sports. He has spent decades covering motorsports, including over 30 Daytona 500s, with stints at ESPN, Sporting News, NASCAR Scene magazine and The (Daytona Beach) News-Journal. Follow him on Twitter @bobpockrass.

