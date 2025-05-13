NTT INDYCAR SERIES
2025 Indy 500 liveries: See the designs of all 34 cars on the track at The Brickyard
NTT INDYCAR SERIES

2025 Indy 500 liveries: See the designs of all 34 cars on the track at The Brickyard

Updated May. 14, 2025 12:56 p.m. ET

The Indianapolis 500 isn't until Sunday, May 25 (live coverage on FOX begins at 10 a.m. ET), but the action has already gotten underway with 34 drivers hitting the track for practice, ahead of this weekend's qualifying sessions.

Tuesday's practice gave fans a first look at some of the new liveries that the drivers will be showing off at "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing." Here are the liveries of each car that will be rolling onto the track ahead of the big race:

Pato O'Ward

Josef Newgarden

ADVERTISEMENT

Conor Daly

Marco Andretti

Scott McLaughlin

Will Power

Takuma Sato

Felix Rosenqvist

Ryan Hunter-Reay

Graham Rahal

Santino Ferrucci

Scott Dixon

Colton Herta

Alex Palou

Christian Lundgaard

Helio Castroneves

Christian Rasmussen

Marcus Ericsson

Kyle Kirkwood

Rinus VeeKay

Sting Ray Robb

Nolan Siegel

Ed Carpenter

Jacob Abel

Alexander Rossi

Kyle Larson

Louis Foster

Devlin DeFrancesco

Kyffin Simpson

Jack Harvey

David Malukas

Callum Ilott

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from NTT INDYCAR SERIES Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Everything to know about the Indy 500: Entry list, schedule, Carb Day, favorites

Everything to know about the Indy 500: Entry list, schedule, Carb Day, favorites

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NFL Draft Image NFL DraftIndy 500 Indy 500NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff BracketNFL Schedule Release Image NFL Schedule Release
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes