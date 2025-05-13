NTT INDYCAR SERIES
2025 Indy 500 liveries: See the designs of all 34 cars on the track at The Brickyard
Updated May. 14, 2025 12:56 p.m. ET
The Indianapolis 500 isn't until Sunday, May 25 (live coverage on FOX begins at 10 a.m. ET), but the action has already gotten underway with 34 drivers hitting the track for practice, ahead of this weekend's qualifying sessions.
Tuesday's practice gave fans a first look at some of the new liveries that the drivers will be showing off at "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing." Here are the liveries of each car that will be rolling onto the track ahead of the big race:
Pato O'Ward
Josef Newgarden
Conor Daly
Marco Andretti
Scott McLaughlin
Will Power
Takuma Sato
Felix Rosenqvist
Ryan Hunter-Reay
Graham Rahal
Santino Ferrucci
Scott Dixon
Colton Herta
Alex Palou
Christian Lundgaard
Helio Castroneves
Christian Rasmussen
Marcus Ericsson
Kyle Kirkwood
Rinus VeeKay
Sting Ray Robb
Nolan Siegel
Ed Carpenter
Jacob Abel
Alexander Rossi
Kyle Larson
Louis Foster
Devlin DeFrancesco
Kyffin Simpson
Jack Harvey
David Malukas
Callum Ilott
