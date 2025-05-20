NTT INDYCAR SERIES Got milk? 33 potential Indy 500 winners pick preferred dairy option Updated May. 20, 2025 7:52 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

It's the week of the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500, which will get underway on Sunday from Indianapolis Motor Speedway (12:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

The field is set, as are their starting positions. What's more, it has also been settled which drivers will be drinking whole milk and which ones will be drinking 2% milk should they reach victory lane at the conclusion of the famed race.

The Indiana Dairy Association announced on Tuesday that 28-of-33 drivers chose to drink whole milk, with Helio Castroneves, Conor Daly, Graham Rahal, Alexander Rossi and Takuma Sato being the five drivers who chose 2% milk.

The difference between whole milk and 2% milk is that whole milk is cow's milk that retains its natural fat content, while 2% milk means that 2% of the milk contains milkfat.

Why is the milk talk relevant?

The winner of the Indianapolis 500 throws back and gets milk poured all over them following the race. It's a tradition that began in 1936 when Louis Meyer requested a glass of buttermilk after winning the Indianapolis 500 for the third time.

Josef Newgarden, who's starting this year's race in 32nd place following a penalty levied against Team Penske, has won each of the last two runnings of the Indianapolis 500. As for how the rest of the 2025 INDYCAR season has fared, Alex Palou has won four of the first five races. Palou, though, has never won the Indianapolis 500, which is the sixth race of the season.

