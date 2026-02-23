3 INDYCAR Drivers Who Could Dethrone Alex Palou In 2026, Per Will Buxton

Alex Palou is clearly the driver to beat in INDYCAR this season after winning three straight titles. However, veteran Formula 1 broadcaster Will Buxton argued — during the premiere of "SPEED With Harvick And Buxton" — that the four-time INDYCAR champ is certainly beatable in 2026.

Who could dethrone Palou, though? In the debut episode of "SPEED," Buxton dished out a few names of who he thinks might be able to prevent Palou from four-peating, but he keyed in on one name in particular: Christian Lundgaard.

"I'm really excited to see what Lundgaard can do this year," Buxton said. "It was his first year with McLaren last year. He's got his feet under the table; he's really got to step on, and I think he will.

"McLaren, I look at them to do in INDYCAR what they did in Formula 1, which is to have those incremental gains and year-over-year improvements to the point where they can go out and win the championship, as they proved they could last year with Lando Norris and having won back-to-back team titles in Formula 1 as well."

Lundgaard had his best INDYCAR season yet in his first year with McLaren in 2025. He finished fifth in the season-long standings, to go with his seventh-place finish at the Indianapolis 500. While McLaren hasn't won an INDYCAR title before, Lando Norris helped the team win its first F1 title by an individual driver in 16 years in 2025, as Buxton pointed out.

Beyond Lundgaard, there are a few other names that are enticing to Buxton for drivers who he thinks might be able to take down Palou in 2026.

"I think Will Power on a revenge tour with Andretti is going to be great," Buxton said. "Scott McLaughlin is fired up at Penske. He's really taken on that team leadership role."

Power is the only reason why Palou didn't win his fifth straight INDYCAR title last season, taking the title in 2022. But he also had his worst INDYCAR season in four years in 2025, finishing ninth. Shortly after the season ended, Power parted ways with Penske and joined Andretti.

McLaughlin also had his worst season in a few years in 2025, finishing 10th. But he's shown he can compete at the top level of the sport, recording two straight third-place finishes in 2023 and 2024 following a fourth-place finish in 2022.

When "SPEED" co-host and former NASCAR Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick mentioned David Malukas as a potential sleeper, Buxton didn't seem as bullish about the idea.

David Malukas at Sebring International Raceway on February 10, 2026. (Photo by Michael L. Levitt/Lumen via Getty Images)

"I love Malukas as well, but let's not forget, he's never even won an INDYCAR race," Buxton said. "So, putting the weight of, ‘Is he going to win the title?’ in his first season at Penske — that's the expectation, obviously, when you're racing for Penske. But that's a massive challenge."

Malukas finished 11th last season, which was the best finish the 24-year-old driver has had in his four seasons in INDYCAR. He's shown plenty of promise, though, racing to a second-place finish at last year's Indy 500 as well.

Ultimately, Buxton acknowledged that the crown is likely Palou's to lose.

"I remember last year talking to the drivers before the season started, and they were all … like, ‘Yeah, he’s beatable.' Then, you ask that same question this year, and they're a lot more measured in their responses because they see the level he's at," Buxton said.

"They know that the target on his back isn't static, it will have increased over the winter. He will have moved himself to another level. If you were aiming for where Palou was last year, you're going to miss. You've got to aim higher. He's just phenomenal. It's his feel. It's his intelligence, his race brain. Everything about him [is] at such a high level."