Marcus Ericsson calls winning 2022 Indy 500 'a dream come true' in letter to fans

Marcus Ericsson

Special to FOXSports.com

This first-person essay is part of a special series leading up to the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 25 on FOX in which INDYCAR drivers penned letters about what the historic race means to them. Read them all here.

Dear Fans,

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is more than just a racetrack — it’s a place unlike any other in the world. For me, it’s the history, the people, the traditions, and of course, the speed that make it so unique. All of those come together to create something truly special.

The atmosphere at IMS on race day is something you need to experience in person. Everywhere you look, there are people filled with excitement. It’s mind-blowing and difficult to put into words, and that’s what makes it so unique.

If it’s your first time at the track, there are a few must-do experiences. Walking down Gasoline Alley and through the garages is a great one. Fans can get close to the cars, the crews, and even the drivers. And now, with the newly renovated Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum, there’s even more to explore. If you have a few extra days in Indy, I would spend a few hours there. The museum gives you a whole new appreciation for what this event means, not just to the drivers, but to the city of Indianapolis and the fans.

Every year, I meet people who’ve been coming to the Indy 500 for 50, 60, even 70 years. For many, this race is a tradition — it’s more than just a sporting event. It’s a celebration. As for watching the race, you really can’t go wrong with any spot around the track. But if I had to pick a favorite? Turn 1 is always a great place to be — the intensity of that first turn is something else.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is more than just a racetrack — it’s a place unlike any other in the world.





Winning the Indy 500 was a dream come true for me. It changed my life forever. That’s the power of this race. We spend the entire season working toward this one moment, and to achieve it means everything.

My biggest piece of advice? Take it all in and experience as much as possible. Talk to the fans around you — people here are really friendly and passionate about this race. Share the moment with others and make some special memories.

See you on race day!

- Marcus

