Letters To The Brickyard: INDYCAR drivers pen essays ahead of Indy 500 Updated May. 15, 2025 11:08 a.m. ET

These first-person essays are part of a special series leading up to the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 25 on FOX in which INDYCAR drivers penned letters about what the historic race means to them. Check back for the latest entries and read them all below.

Pato O'Ward — No. 5, Arrow McLaren

"I've had my heart broken here. … I've walked away so close to victory, but also with a sting so deep, thinking about how close we were. And yeah, it hurts. But it also fuels me." Read the full story.

Marcus Ericsson — No. 28, Andretti Global

"Winning the Indy 500 was a dream come true for me. It changed my life forever. That’s the power of this race." Read the full story.

BEST OF FOX SPORTS' INDY 500 COVERAGE:

