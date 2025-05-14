NTT INDYCAR SERIES
Letters To The Brickyard: INDYCAR drivers pen essays ahead of Indy 500
NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Letters To The Brickyard: INDYCAR drivers pen essays ahead of Indy 500

Updated May. 15, 2025 11:08 a.m. ET

These first-person essays are part of a special series leading up to the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 25 on FOX in which INDYCAR drivers penned letters about what the historic race means to them. Check back for the latest entries and read them all below.

Pato O'Ward — No. 5, Arrow McLaren

"I've had my heart broken here. … I've walked away so close to victory, but also with a sting so deep, thinking about how close we were. And yeah, it hurts. But it also fuels me." Read the full story.

Marcus Ericsson — No. 28, Andretti Global

"Winning the Indy 500 was a dream come true for me. It changed my life forever. That’s the power of this race." Read the full story.

BEST OF FOX SPORTS' INDY 500 COVERAGE:

share
Get more from NTT INDYCAR SERIES Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 7-time champs: Tom Brady to get INDYCAR ride from Jimmie Johnson prior to Indy 500

7-time champs: Tom Brady to get INDYCAR ride from Jimmie Johnson prior to Indy 500

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NFL Draft Image NFL DraftIndy 500 Indy 500NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff BracketNFL Schedule Release Image NFL Schedule Release
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes