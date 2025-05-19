NTT INDYCAR SERIES Takuma Sato documents his journey from Japan to two-time Indy 500 champion Published May. 22, 2025 10:18 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

This first-person essay is part of a special series leading up to the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 25 on FOX in which INDYCAR drivers penned letters about what the historic race means to them. Read them all here .

To the fans of the Indianapolis 500,

As a young boy growing up in Japan, I remember catching a glimpse of this massive event in the United States — the Indianapolis 500. I was probably too young to fully understand what it was or what it was all about. But I’ll never forget that moment. The sheer size of the event, the number of people, the energy — it touched me deeply. How could that many people all be in one place to witness the same thing? Even from across the world, it left a mark on me. I knew then that I needed to see it in person. At the time, I didn’t dare dream of participating — much less winning it.

Years later, I had the privilege of racing at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2003 in Formula 1 for the first time. It was my first time experiencing The Brickyard in person. In 2004, on my second visit to the Speedway, was my first F1 podium. One of my proudest moments of my time in Formula 1, and it happened at the Speedway. I felt the history in the air, but it wasn’t until I came back in INDYCAR that I truly understood what the Indianapolis 500 means — not just to racing, but to people.

In 2010, I made my first start in the Indy 500. It was the beginning of a new chapter, and the beginning of a long, respectful relationship with this iconic race. The 500 doesn’t give you anything easily. It tests you, teaches you, and waits until you are truly ready.

That test came in 2012. On the final lap, racing side-by-side with Dario Franchitti, I saw the chance to win. I tried to make the move cleanly — perhaps too cleanly — and ended up in the wall. It was painful, but I never felt more connected to the Speedway. The next year, in 2013, I will never forget walking out to driver introductions and hearing the fans cheer for me after coming so close the year before. That moment showed me the kind of fans this place has — people who respect heart, effort and commitment just as much as they respect winning.

Over the years, I’ve had the honor of meeting so many of you — at appearances, in the paddock, around town — and the stories you’ve shared are incredible. The family traditions passed down through generations, the memories made at the track, the loyalty and love for this race... it’s unlike anything else in the world. I remember one fan telling me he had moved to Speedway, Indiana just so he could have a Speedway address — because of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. That level of passion is something I carry with me every time I race here.

From 2012 forward, I spent six years learning, preparing, and waiting for the right opportunity. In 2017, everything came together. We ran a smart, aggressive race with Andretti Autosport and reached the top. I became the first Japanese driver to win the Indianapolis 500. The feeling of kissing the bricks, holding the milk and seeing my name alongside the legends... it’s something I will treasure forever.

In 2019, I pushed as hard as I could chasing Simon Pagenaud and Alexander Rossi, finishing third. Indy reminded me that even a perfect effort doesn’t always guarantee the top step. But the pursuit itself is its own reward.

Then, in 2020, we executed a nearly perfect race and won the 500 for the second time. But it was different — bittersweet. The grandstands were empty due to the pandemic. The silence after the checkered flag reminded me how essential you are. Without the fans, the victory felt incomplete.

You’ve always treated me with such warmth and respect. You've welcomed me not just as a competitor, but as someone who loves this race deeply and honors its traditions. And I’ve always tried to return that respect — through my racing, my attitude and my gratitude.

The Indianapolis 500 is more than a race. It’s a living tradition, a cultural phenomenon and a deeply personal journey. For me, it started as a young boy on the other side of the world, watching a race I didn’t fully understand — but knew I wanted to be a part of.

Thank you for letting me live that dream. And thank you for making it greater than anything I could have imagined.

With heartfelt respect and gratitude.

- Takuma Sato

Two-time Indianapolis 500 champion (2017 & 2020)

