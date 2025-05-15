NTT INDYCAR SERIES Will Power details why he relishes 'every second' of his 2018 Indy 500 victory Updated May. 23, 2025 9:26 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Will Power - Driver for Team Penske

This first-person essay is part of a special series leading up to the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 25 on FOX in which INDYCAR drivers penned letters about what the historic race means to them. Read them all here .

To the Indianapolis 500,

Every time May rolls around, I start thinking about how special this place really is. There’s just nothing like it.

If you come on race day, it’s an event you’ve never seen before. The sheer number of people, the atmosphere, the history — it’s unreal. You feel it the second you roll through the gates.

[The race] challenges you in every way — mentally, physically, emotionally. And when things come together, it rewards you in a way no other race can.





It’s been seven years since I won the 500, and I still remember every second of that day. Driving into victory lane with that many people cheering … it gives you goosebumps. As a driver, it’s the ultimate feeling — something you dream about from the start of your career.

This race isn’t just another stop on the calendar. It’s the one we all want. It challenges you in every way — mentally, physically, emotionally. And when things come together, it rewards you in a way no other race can.

The fans are a huge part of what makes it all so special. You show up rain or shine, year after year, and bring an energy that lifts everyone. That’s part of what keeps the 500 alive and thriving after all these years.

Thanks for letting me be a part of your story — and here’s hoping there’s another big moment still ahead.

See you soon.

- Will

