INDYCAR Power Rankings: Alex Palou Still the Driver to Beat in 2026

Alex Palou begins 2026 where he has ended each of the last three seasons. As the driver to beat.

Having won four INDYCAR titles, including the last three in a row, Palou tops my power rankings as the 2026 season gets ready to begin Sunday on the streets of St. Petersburg (noon ET, FOX).

Here are my preseason power rankings and their season outlook:

On the verge: Marcus Armstrong, David Malukas, Christian Rasmussen

10. Felix Rosenqvist

The Meyer Shank driver finished sixth in the standings in 2025. His position on this grid is less about his regression and more about how there are some who finished behind him that would be expected to make bigger gains than where they were in 2025.

9. Alexander Rossi

Rossi was fastest at the Phoenix test and appears more optimistic than usual for the upcoming season, as ECR continues to make internal strides toward improvement. They might not be a threat every week, but they will be a threat more in 2026.

8. Scott McLaughlin

McLaughlin was 10th in the standings last year, and if he just had a solid Indy 500 instead of crashing out prior to the opening lap, he could have been as high as sixth. So we’ll put the Penske driver at eighth to start the year. Having Tim Cindric as a strategist will likely be worth some spots.

7. Josef Newgarden

There’s no way that Newgarden finishes 12th in the standings again, right? He finished 2025 with a victory, and the Team Penske folk would like to think there will be more of those days in 2026.

6. Will Power

A rejuvenated Will Power at Andretti Global could be dangerous. But he also joins a team that is known currently as a street course team that is more average on the ovals (Kyle Kirkwood did win at St. Louis). He sits sixth on this list, but he’s the No. 1 driver to watch in 2026.

5. Scott Dixon

Dixon wasn’t thrilled with his one win in 2025. He finished third in the standings because he failed to compete regularly against Ganassi teammate Palou. He has the fire, but whether the performance is still there will be a question mark for a driver entering his 26th season.

4. Christian Lundgaard

Lundgaard impressed everyone by finishing fifth in the standings in his first season at McLaren. All that was missing was a win, as he had six top fives and 11 top 10s. The win will come this year.

3. Kyle Kirkwood

Kirkwood finished fourth in the standings in what was a breakout season with three victories, including one on an oval at St. Louis. The 27-year-old Andretti driver appears to really be coming into his own.

2. Pato O’Ward

O’Ward was the only driver with a shot at Palou late in the year, so he retains this spot until someone can catch him. The McLaren driver needs to get a win early to show he will be a threat.

1. Alex Palou

There isn’t much to say that hasn’t been said about Palou, who enjoyed a dominating 2025. If he is as dominant only 75 percent of the time, the Ganassi driver would still win the title.