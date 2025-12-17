2025 Year In Review: Top 10 Most Memorable INDYCAR Moments

The 2025 INDYCAR season provided several historical, thrilling and unexpected moments. All of them memorable.

Here’s a look back at my top 10 moments of the year, the first FOX televised the series.

Again, these are not necessarily the greatest but certainly the most memorable.

10. Pato wins over Newgarden

In seven previous battles, Pato O’Ward had failed to cross the finish line ahead of Josef Newgarden in a 1-2 finish (one of those results ended with O’Ward winning on a Newgarden DQ in 2024). But in July in Iowa, O’Ward captured the checkered flag by crossing the finish line ahead of Newgarden in the first of a doubleheader weekend. It also turned out to be the last INDYCAR weekend at Iowa Speedway for who knows how long.

9. Fiery exchange between DeFrancesco and McLaughlin

It was early in the season but tempers flared after the race at Thermal, when Scott McLaughlin was angry with a move that Devlin DeFrancesco made on the formation lap that led to contact between the two drivers. DeFrancesco was penalized for the move, but that didn’t mean he would just take a tongue-lashing from McLaughlin without talking back.

8. Will "Plower" on Kyle Kirkwood

During the first practice at Detroit, Will Power used the chrome horn on Kyle Kirkwood in what typically is a move reserved for a frustrated NASCAR driver. Kirkwood was upset over the dangerous move but seemed to take it in stride. It was a distant memory two days later as Kirkwood won the race.

7. Larson crashes out of Indy 500

Kyle Larson saw his bid to race 1,100 miles in one day end with a crash on Lap 92 of the Indianapolis 500. It was his third crash in a month dating back to testing at Indianapolis. He crashed in the Coke 600 later that day.

6. McLaughlin crashes ... before Indy 500 green

Scott McLaughlin was starting on the front row of the Indianapolis 500 and lost control of his car as he was warming up the tires. He crashed before ever taking the green. This was just another rough day in a rough month at Indy for Team Penske. This misfortune included a qualifying-day technical infraction that was the culmination of issues for the organization that led to three INDYCAR executives parting ways with the team.

5. Ferrucci praised and loathed

Santino Ferrucci delighted the fans after Road America when a fan tossed him a beer after the race. But it was difficult for Ferrucci to keep that fun-loving style with everyone. A week later, he tangled with Conor Daly at Mid-Ohio, in what delivered some sound bites for the ages.

4. Rookie wins Indy 500 pole

Robert Shwartzman, a rookie on a rookie team, won the pole for the Indianapolis 500 with a stunning four-lap run in the final round. Did we mention that Shwartzman had never raced on an oval? It was an amazing accomplishment for the Prema driver.

3. Big Portland celebrations

The Portland race was a big one. Will Power, who pretty much knew he was on his way out of Team Penske, won the race — the first win for Penske that season. And while he celebrated the big win, Alex Palou celebrated his third consecutive INDYCAR title and fourth in the last five years.

2. Newgarden lands on his lid

In a wild accident at World Wide Technology Raceway, Josef Newgarden ended up on his roof. Newgarden was able to get out of the car and was not injured in the crash. It was maybe the roughest day in a rough season for Newgarden, who went winless until the season finale at Nashville.

1. Palou captures Indy 500

Alex Palou had done just about everything in INDYCAR except win on an oval. He accomplished that feat on the biggest stage, capturing the 2025 Indianapolis 500 with a great car, great strategy and a great performance. It was the highlight of a year when he won eight of the 17 races.

Bob Pockrass covers NASCAR and INDYCAR for FOX Sports. He has spent decades covering motorsports, including over 30 Daytona 500s, with stints at ESPN, Sporting News, NASCAR Scene magazine and The (Daytona Beach) News-Journal. Follow him on Twitter @bobpockrass.