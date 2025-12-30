Call Him Sir: Knighted INYDCAR Driver Scott Dixon Gains New Title

When Scott Dixon is introduced to crowds during the 2026 INDYCAR season, he won’t just be referred to as a six-time series champion.

It’s Sir Scott Dixon now.

Dixon has been knighted by his home country of New Zealand "for services to motorsport."

"Sir Scott is a hero to young New Zealand motorsport fans and his work fundraising for children's charities is invaluable," New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said, according to Radio New Zealand.

Now we don’t expect Dixon to require people to call him Sir. That’s just not the style for the 45-year-old, who doesn't seek the spotlight and just loves to race and win.

"That was kind of crazy," Dixon said about his knighthood, according to The New Zealand Herald. "Totally out of the blue, I didn’t even know if the email was legit."

Dixon finished third in the INDYCAR standings in 2025 with one victory, the 59th of his career.

Bob Pockrass covers NASCAR and INDYCAR for FOX Sports. He has spent decades covering motorsports, including over 30 Daytona 500s, with stints at ESPN, Sporting News, NASCAR Scene magazine and The (Daytona Beach) News-Journal. Follow him on Twitter @bobpockrass.