Jack Harvey tells young racing fans the 'smallest dreams can become true life'
This first-person essay is part of a special series leading up to the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 25 on FOX in which INDYCAR drivers penned letters about what the historic race means to them. Read them all here.
To the young fans of racing,
Whether it’s your first race or the latest of many you’ve attended, whether it’s your first time racing or you’ve been around the track many times, if you have a dream you are chasing, no matter how unrealistic it may seem, I am an example of living that dream.
I come from a very small town in northern England, but with the support of my family and a childhood dream to compete in the Indianapolis 500 at the highest level of motorsport, I have now somehow found a way to be driving in my eighth 500.
The smallest dreams can become true life. The sliver of chances can become reality. You just have to have the passion and drive and dare to believe it can happen to you.
I am that example, so I know it can happen to you too.
- Jack
