Christian Rasmussen describes why 'immortality' is on the line at Indy 500

This first-person essay is part of a special series leading up to the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 25 on FOX in which INDYCAR drivers penned letters about what the historic race means to them. Read them all here .

Dear Indianapolis 500 fans,

We’ve made it. Race day is almost here.

The air is filled with excitement, tension and the smell of immortality on the line.

This race is the symbol of racing excellence, perseverance and passion. This race means everything. I am honored to be one of the 33 who get to start this race and join you here at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

Last year was my rookie year and my first Indy 500. It is an experience I will never forget through the ups and downs of the weeks we spent working at being the best we could be.

Seared into my memory forever is standing on the grid surrounded by 350,000 race fans who waited through the weather and the buzz of the fans filling the air. How lucky am I to get to experience that? I will never take for granted that I get to be in this position and am thankful for the people who helped me get here.

To my mom and dad who spent hours at the karting track with me, to all my sponsors and supporters who helped me make the move to the U.S. and to my girlfriend, Maria, for being my constant cheering section. I wouldn’t be here without you.

Thank you all for being a part of history.

Whether you are sitting in the grandstands, cheering me on from back home in Denmark or working for one of the 33 teams, you are what makes this race what it is. You make it the Greatest Spectacle in Racing.

Although, I would like less rain this year. (Please be nice, Mother Nature!)

Warm regards.

- Christian

