Several driver changes are coming for the 2026 INDYCAR season, and with the announcement last week that Ryan Hunter-Reay would drive in the Indianapolis 500 for Arrow McLaren, it seemed like a good time to start getting fans ready for the 2026 season.

Here are the driver changes for next season (by car number):

4-Caio Collett

The 2025 Indy NXT runnerup, Collett joins A.J. Foyt Racing as a rookie in 2025. He replaces David Maulkas, who has moved to Team Penske. Collett brings with him sponsorship from the Brazilian logistics company Combitrans Amazonia. The organization will continue its technical alliance with Team Penske.

12-David Malukas

Malukas replaces Will Power at Team Penske, although it would be difficult for anyone to replace the INDYCAR icon. Malukas comes from A.J. Foyt Racing and is seen as a driver with a major upside. His career was thrown a curveball in 2024 when he broke his wrist in a mountain biking accident, leading to his eventual release from Arrow McLaren.

18 (or 51)-Dennis Hauger

The 2025 Indy NXT champion and former Formula 2 driver, Hauger will drive on loan to Dale Coyne Racing from Andretti Global, which also has formed a technical alliance with the team. Hauger dominated Indy NXT as a rookie and this is the next step in his development. He replaces Rinus VeeKay, who has moved to Juncos Hollinger Racing. Coyne has not announced whether Hauger will drive the No. 18 or the No. 51 nor whether Jacob Abel will return in the No. 51. If Abel doesn’t return, Conor Daly is among those with experience and some funding looking for rides who could be an option. Romain Grosjean has also been a candidate for this ride but it appears the potential of him landing this ride has cooled.

23-TBA

The Dreyer & Reinbold second entry for the Indy 500 (Jack Harvey is set to return) has not yet been announced. Daly could be a candidate for this ride if he doesn’t land the open spot at Dale Coyne.

26-Will Power

Power, who sits fourth in INDYCAR career wins with 45 in more than 20 years in the sport, joins Andretti Autosport after his 17-year run at Team Penske came to a close after the 2025 season. Power replaces Colton Herta, who will race Formula 2 next year as a test driver for the Cadillac team (owned by Andretti parent company TWG Motorsports).

30-TBA

While Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing has not officially announced that Devlin DeFrancesco will be out of this ride, Graham Rahal has indicated in interviews that this seat is open. Former Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher has tested for the team and would appear to be the leading candidate.

31-Ryan Hunter-Reay

Hunter-Reay will get the one-race Indy 500 ride with Arrow McLaren that has been Kyle Larson’s ride (in the No. 17) the last two years. The former Indy 500 champ gets a great shot to add to his collection of Borg-Warner trophies and McLaren gets a veteran in an Indy 500 seat.

76-Rinus VeeKay

VeeKay moves to Juncos Hollinger Racing for 2026. The team has not announced a number for VeeKay, but he replaces Connor Daly in this ride after an impressive season at Dale Coyne Racing.

98-TBA

Marco Andretti won’t return as an Indy 500 driver for Andretti Global. With no Formula 2 races conflicting with the Indianapolis 500 qualifying and race weeks, it would make sense for Colton Herta to get in this seat.

